Madison Country Day student slays national engineering competition with lightsaber

The outcome of both the lightsaber itself and the national recognition have taught him to believe in himself. Long-term, he hopes to use his mix of skills and interests to work on a variety of projects, from movies to tv shows to video games.

“With a little engineering know-how as well as my art know-how, I can go pretty far,” he said.

He believes others can do the same, whatever their interests.

“If you have a dream and you just think, ‘This isn’t gonna work’ or ‘nobody thinks this is a good idea,’ do it anyway,’” he said. “This whole thing started from me looking at a movie and saying, ‘I bet I could make that in real life.’”

To put it in Star Wars terms: “Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker, they are the main characters and everybody else is kind of a side character.

“You need to be the main character of your own life,” Kaebren said. “Don’t let people talk down to you, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and just follow what you want to do.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.