Madison Country Day student slays national engineering competition with lightsaber

As Kaebren Walker watched Luke Skywalker wield his lightsaber in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," he had one thought: “I want to do that in real life.”
That inspiration, paired with the opportunity to learn engineering, led to a national recognition as the Madison Country Day rising senior won a gold honor at the NAACP’s ACT-SO student competition earlier this month.
“It was crazy. I wasn’t even expecting to make bronze,” he said. “To know that me just being a nerd who also studied in order to figure out how to bring my nerd fantasies to life, (it) was insane, the fact that I could also win a competition just for being myself.”
The NAACP ACT-SO, or Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, provides students the opportunity to work on a project in a variety of categories, including performance, culinary and visual arts, business and engineering.
Kaebren was one of four Madison-area high schoolers who made it to the national competition, Madison365 reported, though the only one to receive a gold honor at nationals. The recognition came during an online broadcast of the awards ceremony, during which Kaebren recalled disappointment after not hearing his name for the bronze or silver awards in the engineering competition, assuming that meant he hadn’t received recognition.
When his name came next, he said, “I think there was just a lot of screaming” as he watched with his mother, father and younger sister.
Kaebren had heard about the competition two years ago, but was “too busy to do it then.” With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he suddenly had more free time and decided, “let me give it a shot.”
Throughout the process, he had repeated failures. He recalled the time all of the pressure escaped the mechanism before the fuel for the saber could light it up; another time a piston mechanism broke just two days before the competition.
“It was extremely disappointing at times,” he said. “I would spend 30-plus dollars in one trip to Home Depot and it just wouldn’t work.”
From that disappointment, however, came an understanding of the importance to keep trying.
“The most development was in the last three, four days before the competition,” he said. “I learned a lot of valuable lessons through those first three designs. Not giving up, that resilience was really something that I learned and that I’m hoping to apply going into my senior year.”
The outcome of both the lightsaber itself and the national recognition have taught him to believe in himself. Long-term, he hopes to use his mix of skills and interests to work on a variety of projects, from movies to tv shows to video games.
“With a little engineering know-how as well as my art know-how, I can go pretty far,” he said.
He believes others can do the same, whatever their interests.
“If you have a dream and you just think, ‘This isn’t gonna work’ or ‘nobody thinks this is a good idea,’ do it anyway,’” he said. “This whole thing started from me looking at a movie and saying, ‘I bet I could make that in real life.’”
To put it in Star Wars terms: “Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker, they are the main characters and everybody else is kind of a side character.
“You need to be the main character of your own life,” Kaebren said. “Don’t let people talk down to you, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and just follow what you want to do.”
