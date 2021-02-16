Madison community and School Board members press district ahead of reopening

“There’s also some creativity that teachers are having with concurrent instruction as well,” she said. “They’re creating virtual and in-person buddies at some schools.”

The method could help students who are in-person and online to remain engaged, she added.

The district will provide the technology needed for teachers to hold online and in-person instruction, as well as an opportunity to learn how to use the equipment ahead of their return to the classroom.

Substitutes, supplies

District administrators also answered questions in regard to ventilation in buildings, 6-foot distancing in classrooms, access to personal protective equipment, plans for students in special education and those with behavioral needs, as well as the range of accommodations for staff who have health concerns or live with people who have health issues. Contact tracing and rapid testing will be integral in the effort to mitigate the spread of the virus in buildings as well.

Should a teacher become ill or need to be out of school for an extended period of time, the district has roughly 560 recently hired substitute teachers to help support in-person learning in their absence.