After a contentious meeting last week that featured clashes between those for and against assigning armed police officers to work in Madison high schools, a School Board committee is still struggling with finalizing recommendations.
“We started going into contract and policies, and we should be able to finish it next meeting,” committee chair Dean Loumos said Thursday.
A date for the next meeting has not been set.
The ad hoc committee charged with making the recommendations Wednesday scrapped an earlier proposal to end the program that places armed educational resource officers, or EROs, in the district’s four main high schools. That proposal entailed forming a coterie of at least 20 officers who forge relationships with all Madison School District schools and respond to incidents when needed.
Loumos, who was on the team that drafted an early version of recommendations, said he got the idea from other districts, especially Oakland, California, where officers are stationed outside schools.
But he conceded that the idea won’t be in the final recommendations.
“We couldn’t flesh it out and it’s unworkable right now,” he said Thursday. “But it’s a good idea that I want to continue to look at.”
Police Chief Mike Koval and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin last week panned the concept.
The district’s three-year contract with the Police Department ends after the coming school year.
Loumos said he can’t comment on what the final set of recommendations might include, though he discounted the notion of ending the district’s relationship with police, which was urged by several speakers during a heated public hearing last week. Many of those speaking last week were associated with Freedom Inc., a group that advocates for minority rights which contends that police actions in schools unfairly target students of color and propagate the “school-to-prison” pipeline.
A handful of other speakers spoke in support of armed officers, and one even suggested putting them in middle schools.
“It’s really unrealistic for any school district to think that there would not be — or any community to think that their school district would not have — some type of an ongoing relationship with their police department,” Loumos said. “There will be a relationship.”
The latest iteration of the recommendations focuses more on redefining officers’ role and restricting them to responding to criminal behavior or city ordinance violations, rather than enforcing school policies.
“We do not want to criminalize bad behavior here, but there are times when officers need to come,” Loumos said. “And we want to make sure that hopefully de-escalation happens.”
He said the committee will review recommendations made in January by the OIR Group, hired by the city to conduct an analysis of the Police Department, which included several recommendations pertaining to EROs.
“A whole lot of them we were already doing,” Loumos said. “Our program is, what we found, a pretty good one, but there were also other best practice suggestions that we do not have.”
A new state law requiring a security plan for the entire district will also likely figure into the committee’s work, he said.