Madison co-chief of schools named finalist in Verona superintendent search

Madison School District's Co-Chief of Schools for elementary education, Dr. Tremayne Clardy, was named a finalist in the Verona Area School District superintendent search Monday.
Clardy is one of four candidates that will participate in the next step in the interview process to become the new superintendent, according to a release by the Verona school district.
"Verona is a special area and a special place that I can see myself in, that feels like home. It's a place I feel like I can lead and live and grow within the community," Clardy said.
He said he is honored and humbled to be selected as one of four finalists, and is appreciative of the thoroughness of the selection process. He is excited for the possibility to take part in the equity work in school district, and to connect with families in all demographics across the rural and urban area.
“The Board selected four finalists from a pool of 36 applicants from 12 states,” said Meredith Stier Christiansen, Board of Education Vice President and chair of the search committee for the Verona school district. “All four candidates have deep roots in education and instruction, and extensive leadership in progressive school districts like ours.”
The next part of the selection process will be a full day for each candidate that includes a one hour interview with principals and a one hour interview with the district's central office leadership team. Next, each candidate will give a presentation in front of staff, another in front of community members and present to Spanish speaking members of the district.
As one of two co-chiefs of schools for elementary education, Clardy oversees the district's 32 elementary schools with more than 11,400 students. Prior to moving into the roll of co-chief, Clardy was a middle school and assistant high school principal and served in a leadership role during his 22 years in education.
The other three finalists include Dr. Rainey Briggs, the director of elementary education at Middleton-Cross Plains School District; Ms. Laurie Burgos, the assistant superintendent for academic services for the Verona Area School District; and Dr. Joseph Koch, the deputy superintendent of the School District of Waukesha.
