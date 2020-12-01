Madison co-chief of schools named finalist in Verona superintendent search

Madison School District's Co-Chief of Schools for elementary education, Dr. Tremayne Clardy, was named a finalist in the Verona Area School District superintendent search Monday.

Clardy is one of four candidates that will participate in the next step in the interview process to become the new superintendent, according to a release by the Verona school district.

"Verona is a special area and a special place that I can see myself in, that feels like home. It's a place I feel like I can lead and live and grow within the community," Clardy said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he is honored and humbled to be selected as one of four finalists, and is appreciative of the thoroughness of the selection process. He is excited for the possibility to take part in the equity work in school district, and to connect with families in all demographics across the rural and urban area.

“The Board selected four finalists from a pool of 36 applicants from 12 states,” said Meredith Stier Christiansen, Board of Education Vice President and chair of the search committee for the Verona school district. “All four candidates have deep roots in education and instruction, and extensive leadership in progressive school districts like ours.”