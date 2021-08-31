Madison City Council to consider appeal of Capital High move to Hoyt School

An effort to stop the relocation of Capital High School to the Hoyt School Building on Regent Street is in front of Madison’s City Council Tuesday.
A group of the building’s neighbors filed an appeal of a July Plan Commission vote that approved a conditional use permit for the 3802 Regent St. property to become Capital High School, one of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s two alternative high schools.
Currently, Capital is split between an east-side and west-side location. The record $317 million capital referendum, which voters overwhelmingly backed in November 2020, included about $6 million to move the school into the Hoyt building.
Though that referendum was well-publicized, some neighbors said during a recent Regent Neighborhood Association meeting they were blindsided by the change and suggested public officials tried to keep them out of the planning process. Despite those and other concerns focused on traffic and parking, the board of the neighborhood association unanimously voted to send a letter in support of the conditional use permit.
The appeal, signed by 12 neighbors living within 200 feet of the boundaries of the property, offers three justifications for the ask for reconsideration:
- The uses, values and enjoyment of other property in the neighborhood for purposes already established will be substantially impaired or diminished
- Adequate access roads and parking supply, including but not limited to vehicular, pedestrian, bicycle and public transit are not being provided
- Transportation management measures have not been taken to provide adequate ingress and egress so as to minimize traffic congestion and to ensure public safety and adequate traffic flow on the public streets in the area
Residents opposed to the plan at the RNA meeting stressed that they support Capital High School, but believe it would be best to locate it elsewhere.
The Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Public comment submitted in July and August and attached to the Council’s agenda shows 11 emails in support of Capital’s new location and three opposed.
Capital currently has 190 students split between its locations, and under the referendum plan would move into the Hoyt building by August 2022 with a potential expansion up to 300 students over the next decade. The building currently houses Madison School & Community Recreation staff and some programming.
As part of the move, the district would build an approximately 1,000-square-foot addition on the north side of the facility to house an elevator, vestibule and bathroom. The parking lot currently allows for 23 cars, with street parking allowed in the immediate vicinity. Neighbors said that the street parking is already often full from staff who park there and walk to nearby UW Hospital, and worried about where students and staff would park.
MSCR staff would move to a new location once the renovations are finished.
Conditions of its approval from the Plan Commission included a requirement that the district construct bus stop pads and associated sidewalk, crosswalk, terrace, curb and gutter and asphalt to a plan approved by the city engineer.
Ald. Regina Vidaver, whose District 5 includes the building, covered some frequently asked questions on the subject in a recent blog update. In it, she wrote that a total of 43 staff and 15 students are expected to need parking, as most students will arrive by bus.
