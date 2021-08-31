Madison City Council to consider appeal of Capital High move to Hoyt School

Capital currently has 190 students split between its locations, and under the referendum plan would move into the Hoyt building by August 2022 with a potential expansion up to 300 students over the next decade. The building currently houses Madison School & Community Recreation staff and some programming.

As part of the move, the district would build an approximately 1,000-square-foot addition on the north side of the facility to house an elevator, vestibule and bathroom. The parking lot currently allows for 23 cars, with street parking allowed in the immediate vicinity. Neighbors said that the street parking is already often full from staff who park there and walk to nearby UW Hospital, and worried about where students and staff would park.

MSCR staff would move to a new location once the renovations are finished.

Conditions of its approval from the Plan Commission included a requirement that the district construct bus stop pads and associated sidewalk, crosswalk, terrace, curb and gutter and asphalt to a plan approved by the city engineer.

Ald. Regina Vidaver, whose District 5 includes the building, covered some frequently asked questions on the subject in a recent blog update. In it, she wrote that a total of 43 staff and 15 students are expected to need parking, as most students will arrive by bus.

