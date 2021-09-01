Madison City Council rejects appeal, allows Capital High to move to Hoyt building

Capital High School will be able to move into the Hoyt School building after the Madison City Council rejected Tuesday an appeal of an earlier vote.
The council unanimously rejected an appeal from a group of neighbors who had expressed concerns about traffic and parking around the 3802 Regent St. property if the high school were operating there.
Twelve people signed a petition appealing a July Plan Commission decision. Fifty-six people signed a petition submitted to the Council ahead of Tuesday’s meeting in further support of the appeal.
Moving the alternative high school, which is split between three sites around the city, into the Hoyt building was part of the plan in the successful $317 million capital referendum in November 2020, with $6 million slated for remodeling. The school offers a different approach to the four traditional high schools for nearly 200 students, and could expand to up to 300 in the new space in the coming decade.
The Hoyt building houses Madison School & Community Recreation staff, who will be relocated after the remodeling is complete in time for an expected August 2022 move-in.
Capital High principal Quinn Craugh spoke against the appeal to the Council Tuesday night, calling the plans for the building “everything our students deserve.”
“They’re looking for a permanent home to show off their brilliance,” Craugh said. “The building is going to represent an opportunity to be a gem nestled in the middle of the city.”
He said Wednesday he felt “a lot of emotions” seeing the unanimous vote, which he saw as “a signal that this city really does support our school.”
“I felt relief, I was overwhelmed with the support that was shown by so many,” Craugh said. “I felt like there was… this extreme focus on what we need to do next, both in working with that immediate neighborhood and in terms of how we continue to help people understand what Capital High is and who we were.”
He hopes that the school can “pull the community in” and help people better understand the work it does with students.
“We want to be a school that people are really curious about and I want for every resident in Madison to be like, ‘I’m interested in that school, I would send my student to that school,’ versus some of the rhetoric you heard last night that was like, Madison needs a place for ‘these kids,’” he said.
Some of those opposed to the change said they support the concept of the school, but believed Hoyt was not the right location. They also questioned the transparency of the process during a recent Regent Neighborhood Association meeting, though officials have noted the well-publicized referendum and other outreach sessions on the subject.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke to her personal experience as she expressed opposition to the appeal.
“I myself attended an alternative school that was located in a former elementary school once upon a time,” she said. “My school was more akin to (Madison’s) Shabazz (High School) than Capital High, but I find this a very appropriate use of a school building and I think it’s been done many times.”
The letter accompanying the petition signed by 56 neighbors outlined the detailed concerns about traffic and parking and suggests the district should use more of the referendum money to find a different site.
“Traffic congestion can be dangerous and unpleasant to struggle with every day,” the letter stated. “This site is not the right place for a high school. This is not the right place for a school that wants to grow.”
The Regent Neighborhood Association board, which heard some complaints during its meeting the week prior, voted to support Capital’s move.
“The residents of the Regent Neighborhood have a long history and strong connections with Hoyt School and the RNA Board supports repurposing Hoyt for the new educational purpose,” the association wrote in an email to the Council. “The RNA Board enthusiastically welcomes Capital High and asks all alders to support Capital High at Hoyt School at the August 31st meeting.”
