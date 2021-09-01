Madison City Council rejects appeal, allows Capital High to move to Hoyt building

He hopes that the school can “pull the community in” and help people better understand the work it does with students.

“We want to be a school that people are really curious about and I want for every resident in Madison to be like, ‘I’m interested in that school, I would send my student to that school,’ versus some of the rhetoric you heard last night that was like, Madison needs a place for ‘these kids,’” he said.

Some of those opposed to the change said they support the concept of the school, but believed Hoyt was not the right location. They also questioned the transparency of the process during a recent Regent Neighborhood Association meeting, though officials have noted the well-publicized referendum and other outreach sessions on the subject.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke to her personal experience as she expressed opposition to the appeal.

“I myself attended an alternative school that was located in a former elementary school once upon a time,” she said. “My school was more akin to (Madison’s) Shabazz (High School) than Capital High, but I find this a very appropriate use of a school building and I think it’s been done many times.”