Madison Children's Museum to reopen in June; new outdoor exhibit opens in late summer

Brenda Baker, the museum’s director of exhibits, said they initially had anticipated a five-story structure for many more millions of dollars. But the pandemic created both financial challenges and an opportunity for them to add something new for families at a time it’s sorely needed, she said.

Deputy Mayor Linda Vakunta, among a few local officials who spoke during the groundbreaking, said, “any time is always a good time to invest in children,” but after a year filled with virtual school and few play dates, it’s especially good timing.

“Our children have had a tough year and need all the play and joy they can get,” Vakunta said.

Downtown Madison, Inc. president Jason Ilstrup said the addition can play a role in helping downtown businesses recover after their own tough year.

“All of the sudden you have a project like this that comes on the horizon, that invites young people back downtown, to enjoy downtown when they’re young, to understand how important it is to be around other and different people in a space like downtown Madison,” Ilstrup said. “If you build a downtown that’s good for 6-year-olds, it’s also going to be good for 26-year-olds, for 46-year-olds, for 66-year-olds and for 86-year-olds.”