Madison charter One City Schools raises $100,000 in COVID-19 relief for families

One City Schools in Madison has raised more than $100,000 to help the families of its students during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, the independent charter school announced Wednesday.

The school had to close its pre-school and elementary school after Gov. Tony Evers' order on March 13 to shutter all schools.

One City launched the COVID-19 Family Impact Relief Fund March 15 and had raised $100,581 from 150 donations as of Sunday. So far, the school has spent $39,045 to assist its families with housing, food, child care and other expenses.

“We cannot afford to take a single step backward with our children and families," One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement. "The racial achievement gap, and the daily challenges most families experience while raising young children, must not get bigger as a result of COVID-19."

The funds have also helped families afford rent, utility bills, mortgage payments, phone and internet access, other basic living expenses and technology to allow their children to learn from home.