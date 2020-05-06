Madison charter One City Schools raises $100,000 in COVID-19 relief for families

One City Schools in Madison has raised more than $100,000 to help the families of its students during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, the independent charter school announced Wednesday.
The school had to close its pre-school and elementary school after Gov. Tony Evers' order on March 13 to shutter all schools.
One City launched the COVID-19 Family Impact Relief Fund March 15 and had raised $100,581 from 150 donations as of Sunday. So far, the school has spent $39,045 to assist its families with housing, food, child care and other expenses.
“We cannot afford to take a single step backward with our children and families," One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement. "The racial achievement gap, and the daily challenges most families experience while raising young children, must not get bigger as a result of COVID-19."
The funds have also helped families afford rent, utility bills, mortgage payments, phone and internet access, other basic living expenses and technology to allow their children to learn from home.
The largest chunk of the aid went toward child care and housing. So far, a total of $10,860 has gone to families who lost wages and needed financial assistance to pay rent and mortgage, according to a May 5 report from One City.
Each week, One City provides $150 of aid per child to individuals and child care centers that are taking care of the school's students while their parents work, the report says. That assistance has totaled $11,550 so far.
One City also spent $5,250 on food and groceries, $6,590 on technology and $2,850 on gift cards to cover basic living expenses for the families, according to the report.
“This is a tough time we are living through, but our parents know we are here to help with whatever situation they may face," Caire said.
