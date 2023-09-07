With busing problems still plaguing the first days of school in the Madison School District, some teachers now have been tasked with walking students home, due to canceled bus routes.

Teachers at Lake View Elementary School walked a group of about 40 students home Wednesday afternoon after teachers were told that after-school bus routes were canceled at about 1:30 p.m. While many of the students lived in the nearby Oak Park Terrace community, others didn’t live close enough to walk and were picked up by parents instead.

Lake View is located on Madison’s North Side at 1802 Tennyson Lane.

Deputy Superintendent TJ McCray said the district made the decision to cancel routes at the school after learning bus service would be considerably late.

But altogether, transportation ran more smoothly on Wednesday apart from “notable exceptions” at Lake View and Leopold elementary schools and Sennett Middle School, according to district spokesperson Ian Folger.

The principal at Sennett drove a bus of students home Wednesday afternoon, while the athletic director from Memorial High School drove a bus of Leopold students. All other afternoon routes were covered, Folger said.

Lake View staff also walked a larger group of students home Tuesday afternoon, when buses didn’t arrive at the school until after 5 p.m.

James Kersten, a physical education teacher at Lake View, said many parents didn’t even realize transportation plans had changed, leading to confusion among parents and within the school. Kersten said school staff and teachers weren’t able to get more information from the bus company about delays and cancellations until the school principal called.

“We had kindergarten parents who were crying because they expected their kindergartner to come home on the bus that never showed up,” Kersten said. “Now they have no idea what’s going on.”

The canceled routes add to the tumultuous first week on the job for First Student, the district’s new transportation company.

Some students waited two hours to be picked up Tuesday morning. In online comments, other parents said their children didn’t arrive home until after 6 p.m.

McCray said all bus routes were covered ahead of the first day of school, but some of the drivers were suddenly unable to work due to illness or other circumstances. The district has been meeting with First Student twice a day to discuss the ongoing transportation challenges.

In February, the School Board approved the partnership with First Student, agreeing to an $81 million, five-year contract. The contract was about $660,000 less than the bid submitted by Badger Bus, which First Student has since purchased.

At the February School Board meeting, administrators said they were confident in the staffing and transition plan presented by First Student.

“This is nothing new to them,” said Cedric Hodo, the associate superintendent operations officer for building and auxiliary services, citing the company’s experience working for districts in Milwaukee, Green Bay and other locations around the country. Hodo praised the company’s customer service and response time to questions and concerns as well.

Hodo also repeatedly called attention to the money the district would save by making First Student its provider.

“Their price, from a cost perspective, was cheaper than the local providers we have,” Hodo said in February.

The week before the start of school, Folger said the district was anticipating only occasional “speed bumps” with First Student during the first few weeks of school.

In an email Tuesday to families and staff, though, the district called the busing delays “unacceptable” and recommended parents make alternative arrangements for transportation if possible.

Folger blamed busing snafus and delays on the ongoing bus driver shortage.

First Student spokesperson Jen Biddinger said the company is bringing in more drivers from outside of Madison to help with the shortage. They’re offering $24 an hour and a $3,000 signing bonus.

Biddinger did not respond to requests for the number of current employees in Madison or how many more drivers First Student is looking to hire.

Driver shortages have caused problems in Madison for years, forcing schools to shift start and end times during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Biddinger attributed Tuesday’s delays to drivers needing to learn new routes and stops and go over safety guidelines with students.

Close Jenkins Carlton Jenkins is the new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Carlton Jenkins was hired to take over the permanent superintendent position for the 2020-21 school year. He will be tasked with implementing decisions made by interim superintendent Jane Belmore, including facilitating a virtual learning program for at least the first quarter of the school year. Carlton Jenkins, right, and other Madison Metropolitan School District administrative staff took questions from students and families during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday. Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins talks to media before joining a march to address protesters with other Madison leaders in August 2020. New Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent, Carlton Jenkins, visits the Williams family to apologize and talk about an incident in which a teacher allegedly choked then first-grader, Londyn. MMSD chief of high schools Mike Hernandez and chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford also visited the family. Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins was a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?” Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartner Audrey Isaac and her father Paul Isaac as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartners as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School in Madison, Tuesday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference with advocates for increased school funding in Wisconsin on Monday, outside the state Capitol building. Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins stands outside James Wright Middle School. Jenkins' goal is to make the district a prototype for the rest of the nation to follow in an effort to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes between students of color and their white counterparts. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with Madison Police Department chief Shon Barnes after a Nov. 8 press conference at East High School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference outside of East High School Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses members of the media during a press conference Monday about the fights. He says the behavior displayed by some students is not acceptable. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, greets soon-to-be-teacher Dianna Murray after she crossed the stage at the district's "signing day" event Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with soon-to-be-teacher Christine Gerbitz at the district's "signing day" event. Alicia Grant, center, multicultural student/services coordinator at West High School, talks with Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, right, and Nelson Render, chief of secondary schools, during the soul food luncheon organized by West's Black Student Union in March. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference encouraging state legislators to spend some of the budget surplus on education. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, sits with Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle and Ho-Chunk elder Janice Rice during MMSD's land acknowledgement ceremony on Monday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carton Jenkins gives Gov. Tony Evers a tour of Aldo Leopold Elementary School following a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference announcing $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins says goodbye to Gov. Tony Evers after the two co-hosted a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins insists that Gov. Tony Evers meets the son of Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) following a press conference at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Hong’s son, George Morris had just finished untying his mother’s shoes after he had tied them together during the press conference. He then ducked down the school stairs to retrieve a $5 bill he discovered. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes selfies with the staff at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes photos as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison on Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins chats with students at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses students as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison for the first day of school on Sept. 1. MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, takes a selfie with students, staff and local elected officials at Sandburg Elementary School on Thursday. During his State of the District address, Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins urged the community to support public schools. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins delivered his State of the District speech last week at East High School. Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins throughout the years Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced he was retiring this summer after leading the district for nearly three years. Here are photos of him throughout the community. Jenkins Carlton Jenkins is the new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Carlton Jenkins was hired to take over the permanent superintendent position for the 2020-21 school year. He will be tasked with implementing decisions made by interim superintendent Jane Belmore, including facilitating a virtual learning program for at least the first quarter of the school year. Carlton Jenkins, right, and other Madison Metropolitan School District administrative staff took questions from students and families during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday. Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins talks to media before joining a march to address protesters with other Madison leaders in August 2020. New Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent, Carlton Jenkins, visits the Williams family to apologize and talk about an incident in which a teacher allegedly choked then first-grader, Londyn. MMSD chief of high schools Mike Hernandez and chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford also visited the family. Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins was a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?” Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartner Audrey Isaac and her father Paul Isaac as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartners as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School in Madison, Tuesday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference with advocates for increased school funding in Wisconsin on Monday, outside the state Capitol building. Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins stands outside James Wright Middle School. Jenkins' goal is to make the district a prototype for the rest of the nation to follow in an effort to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes between students of color and their white counterparts. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with Madison Police Department chief Shon Barnes after a Nov. 8 press conference at East High School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference outside of East High School Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses members of the media during a press conference Monday about the fights. He says the behavior displayed by some students is not acceptable. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, greets soon-to-be-teacher Dianna Murray after she crossed the stage at the district's "signing day" event Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with soon-to-be-teacher Christine Gerbitz at the district's "signing day" event. Alicia Grant, center, multicultural student/services coordinator at West High School, talks with Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, right, and Nelson Render, chief of secondary schools, during the soul food luncheon organized by West's Black Student Union in March. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference encouraging state legislators to spend some of the budget surplus on education. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, sits with Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle and Ho-Chunk elder Janice Rice during MMSD's land acknowledgement ceremony on Monday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carton Jenkins gives Gov. Tony Evers a tour of Aldo Leopold Elementary School following a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference announcing $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins says goodbye to Gov. Tony Evers after the two co-hosted a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins insists that Gov. Tony Evers meets the son of Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) following a press conference at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Hong’s son, George Morris had just finished untying his mother’s shoes after he had tied them together during the press conference. He then ducked down the school stairs to retrieve a $5 bill he discovered. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes selfies with the staff at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes photos as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison on Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins chats with students at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses students as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison for the first day of school on Sept. 1. MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, takes a selfie with students, staff and local elected officials at Sandburg Elementary School on Thursday. During his State of the District address, Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins urged the community to support public schools. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins delivered his State of the District speech last week at East High School.