School display cases turn into miniature art galleries thanks to a traveling exhibit of work by Dane County artists.

Walking to the display case in the hallway at Randall Elementary School to view the artwork was like a “micro field trip,” said art teacher Joshua Ludke.

“For me, one of the more important things is for them to see these are people in Madison doing this important work,” Ludke said. “Seeing some of those skills from a professional artist in front of you is a way of seeing what those skills we have been practicing in class could become.”

The idea of the Madison Art Guild Art in Schools Program is to display original artwork by living artists for students, staff and parents. The plan is to provide the display for one month in nine Dane County schools. For this inaugural year, artwork went up in seven schools as the kinks were worked out. The exhibit, “The Art of Encountering Challenges,” included 12 works from guild members in 10 different media such as acrylic, watercolor, oil, pastel, fiber, mixed media, metals, glass and photography.

The program includes supporting materials such as artists’ biographies and statements, lesson plan suggestions and YouTube videos featuring two of the artists in their studios.

This year the participating schools included Randall, Emerson, Lapham, Muir, Shorewood Hills and Stephens elementary schools in Madison and Winnequah Elementary School in Monona.

Jennifer Goodnough, art teacher at Winnequah, where the display was first set up, said that because the exhibit was in her school at the beginning of the year, it served as a community-building activity.

She had classes look over the exhibit, with students choosing if there was a piece that particularly interested them or was their favorite. Then groups of students with similar opinions would write about how they felt about the work and then present their observations.

That resulted in other students looking at the art more and asking each other questions abut it.

“So we were able to have these class discussions that normally are a little more clunky this time of year,” Goodnough said.

The Madison Art Guild Art in Schools Program is coordinated by Barbara Koykkar, guild member and a retired art teacher, who came up with the idea.

“I wanted to find some way to volunteer and be in the arts in some way,” said Koykkar, who taught for 30 years in the Monona Grove School District.

Koykkar said she introduced her students to as many original pieces of art as she could through an arrangement with the former Grace Chosy Gallery and had a display case that she could lock in the art room. She said prints of work don’t allow the viewer to see true color and brush strokes.

“The kids really enjoyed it. They like to see original work,” Koykkar said.

She also took her classes on field trips, but she couldn’t take all of her classes. Trips also can be difficult to fund and schedule, she said.

Koykkar said one of her goals was to not make any more work for the art teachers, so guild members helped her set up and take down the display.

She sent letters to a number of elementary and middle school art teachers and principals at schools in Dane County to identify this year’s participants and will do that again this summer for the upcoming school year.

Ludke said he learned about the program at a meeting of the nonprofit Madison Art Guild, which he joined recently to benefit his teaching and his work as an artist, primarily in woodcarving.

Teachers came up with the idea to send questions or student’s comments to the artists. Ludke said one of the questions was about the teddy bear smashed inside a frame as students tried to figure out the story behind it.

Students wanted to know what inspired the artists, why they chose different styles, how old they are, how the art was made and how long it took to create their work, Ludke said.

“I liked the teddy bear because it was so unique. It looked like it was made of sponges,” Randall third-grader Lian Tester said.

Vivienne Courtois, whose regular third-grade classroom is in the same hallway as the Randall display case, said at first she didn’t know whether students had created the art.

“At first I was confused, but then I started to like the art in there,” she said.

Randall third-grader Nou Chang said she likes art made by hand, while classmate Lucy Olson said she liked the abstract art.

Goodnough said her second- through fifth-graders spent the most time on the exhibit, but she also talked about it briefly with kindergarten and first-grade classes. She said it helped to show the work to younger students on a big screen in the classroom.

“I take our second-graders every year to the Chazen (Museum of Art). I am just sorry we can’t do that more,” Goodnough said. “I am glad the guild comes to us to give us that gallery experience.”

