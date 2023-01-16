Madison area teachers pass on lessons of King's legacy of activism, social justice

While local schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, educators are still prioritizing teaching their students the importance of the holiday and King’s legacy.

Marsha Heuer, a social studies teacher from Oregon High School, teaches a course on the history of race and ethnicity. She is hopeful students can take her lessons about King’s work far beyond the classroom.

“I want students to walk away recognizing that fighting for what you believe in is hard, but you have to continue doing it,” she said.

Midvale Elementary School held a march and special assembly Friday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classroom by classroom, students marched along the school’s hallways with handmade posters and signs as they sang “We Shall Overcome.”

When the students arrived at the gym, they sang another song, listened to King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and watched videos that classrooms put together for the day. To close out the assembly, Midvale’s Black students led a call and response with the words ”I Belong. You Belong. We Belong. Black Excellence Belongs.”

Julie Verban, Midvale’s music teacher, taught all of the students “We Shall Overcome” before the event. She also led lessons with the students about the significance of the holiday.

“I try and help kids understand that music class isn’t just music class,” she said. “We talked about the Children’s March of 1963 and how there were separate schools for kids of different colors. You say to the kids, ‘Is that fair?’ and these kids know it’s not fair.”

First-grade teacher Anne Stevens taught Midvale’s Black and Brown first-graders the poem “Hey Black Child” by Useni Perkins, which they filmed and showed during the assembly.

“It really gave them a time to shine, and they were so proud and excited,” Stevens said. “We wanted them to know that they’re important and to be proud of who they are.”

Nathan Hutchins, a history teacher at Memorial High School, teaches a U.S. modern history class with a focus on the African American perspective. As his students learn more about the contributions of social justice leaders like King, the goal is that they can gain a greater awareness of the present.

“Understanding history and how it unfolded helps us understand why a lot of things are the way they are,” Hutchins said.

Through her role as a social studies teacher, Heuer has witnessed the passion many of her students have for activism. Knowing more about King’s legacy can be a valuable tool for them, she said.

“Now more than ever you see a new fire with the younger generation,” Heuer said. “There are so many wonderful examples like MLK and other leaders who have died for those rights, and we have to remember how important they were.”