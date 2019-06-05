Twenty-eight Madison-area high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship winners in the third round of scholarships.
The scholarships this round are college sponsored and are financed by the respective colleges and universities the scholars are planning to attend.
Nationally, 3,500 scholars were winners in this round of college-sponsored scholarships, including 90 from Wisconsin. The fourth and final round of National Merit Scholarships will also be college sponsored.
The first two rounds were corporate sponsored, plus scholarships awarded directly by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The Madison-area winners announced Wednesday, with their hometown, high school, university attending and probable career field, include:
- Jason Chambers, DeForest, DeForest Area High School, Arizona, astrophysics.
- Audrey Williams, DeForest, DeForest Area High School, Oklahoma, writing.
- Delaney Bondoc, Fitchburg, Madison Edgewood High School, Northwestern, surgical medicine.
- Bethany Astor, Madison, Madison Country Day School in Waunakee, Minnesota, academia.
- Anna Bauer, Madison, Memorial High School, Minnesota, political science.
- Erik Buinevicius, Madison, West High School, Alabama, computer science.
- Grace Carpenter, Madison, West High School, Minnesota, mathematics.
- Gemma DeCetra, Madison, West High School, Northwestern, theater.
- James Gray, Madison, West High School, Northwestern, undecided.
- Zion Hefty, Madison, Memorial High School, Grinnell College, computer programming.
- Carmen Jackson, Madison, West High School, Northwestern, undecided.
- Garrett Kennedy, Madison, Memorial High School, Alabama, farm/ranch management.
- Aleksander Rabago, Madison, East High School, Carleton College, kinesiology.
- Isabel Rameker, Madison, West High School, Carleton College, undecided.
- Bailey Richards, Madison, East High School, Northwestern, journalism.
- Lily Sandholm, Madison, West High School, Tufts, environmental science.
- Michael Verban, Madison, West High School, UW-Madison, computer science.
- David Whittingham, Madison, Middleton High School, Tufts, political science.
- Jeremiah Williams, Madison, Memorial High School, Arizona, mathematics.
- Owen Engling, Middleton, Middleton High School, Southern California, surgical medicine.
- Steven Lawton, Middleton, Middleton High School, Minnesota, environmental engineering.
- Jason Yang, Middleton, Middleton High School, Northwestern, medicine.
- Julie Bull, Oregon, Oregon High School, Texas-Dallas, science/research.
- Emma Goldthorpe, Portage, Portage High School, Alabama, engineering.
- Laura Stewart, Verona, Middleton High School, Case Western Reserve, applied mathematics.
- Kendra Gering, Waunakee, Waunakee High School, Wheaton College, ministry.
- Dane Luebke, Waunakee, Waunakee High School, Minnesota, financial planning.
- Tess Jisa, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School, Nebraska-Lincoln, engineering.