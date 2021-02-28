Madison area schools open since September say in-person learning can be safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

At the private Lighthouse Christian School, Principal Tia Sierra said all the common areas but the gymnasium have been closed, students eat lunch in their classrooms, and instead of students going from classroom to classroom for different subjects, teachers take their materials to the various classrooms on wheeled carts.

The school on Madison’s Southwest Side serves 220 students in 4K through eighth grade, with another 32 in preschool.

“They’re not going to keep their distance all the time,” Sierra said. “They’re not going to keep their masks on all the time. It’s not going to be perfect. But once you just get past that initial fear of just stepping into it, it’s not as burdensome as you think it might be.”

Edgewood Campus School 4K teacher Diana Albrecht said she’s been reassured by cleaning, mask-wearing and other precautions at the Catholic school, which has 309 students in grades 4K through eight.

Her students are not required to wear masks under the county’s public health order, but they do anyway, and Albrecht, who is 60 and has some health issues, said “I have felt really very safe.”

Little transmission