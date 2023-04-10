Many high school students aren’t old enough to vote, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get involved in the election process either working at the polls or learning about the campaign issues.

A total of 25 students from seven high schools in the Madison area worked Tuesday’s election, said Maggie McClain, a municipal clerk and public information officer for the Madison city clerk’s office.

Meanwhile, a new Sifting and Winnowing Club at West High School organized a panel discussion and debates regarding Tuesday’ election.

“Personally, I was really interested in the political process and democracy,” said Greta Craemer-Meihsner, a senior at East High School who has served as a poll worker in the last three elections. “I thought it was a really good experience to know how voting works and be a part of that for my community.”

Students at West High School spent Election Day learning about the Wisconsin Supreme Court election through a panel discussion about the race organized by the Sifting and Winnowing Club. Two legal experts from the State Democracy Research Initiative at the UW-Madison Law School, attorneys Dustin Brown and Emily Lau, shared information about the state’s judicial branch and specific issues related to the election.

Sifting and Winnowing started last fall to encourage youth participation in civic events and advocacy for political issues at local levels. In November, the club moderated panels with local officials, and, in March, the club moderated a debate for Seat 6 in the Madison School Board election and a debate in the Madison mayoral race.

“Just because most students are too young to vote, all the decisions being made impact our lives so much,” club president Luke Olson said. “Some may say that students don’t want to be engaged but in order for anyone to be engaged, there have to be events like this.”

The club asked teachers to sign up to bring their classes to the events in the school auditorium. More than 650 students signed up for the School Board debate, and about 520 for the mayoral debate. At least 300 came to the panel discussion.

“Our generation has so much more power than we realize ... Every single kid grows up,” said Olson, a sophomore. “When they are adults, they are more likely to realize this stuff still matters ... and now as adults they can actually change the things that impact them every day.

Mary Acosta Mass, a junior at East, has only been able to fit one earlier election into her schedule. She said she wanted to learn more about elections and get an understanding of the process, including how to register at the polls, before she could vote. She worked at the polling place at Door Creek Church and said another benefit to working the polls was the chance to meet and talk to the other workers.

“You meet a lot of interesting people there,” said Craemer-Meihsner, who was one of five East students who worked Tuesday. “I don’t get to speak a lot with older people in my day to day, so it is good to talk to them and hear their stories.”

Craemer-Meihsner, who plans to attend UW-Milwaukee and eventually work in animation, said she hopes to work as an election official again wherever she is living.

Terry Green, a teacher at East, said he plays the role of connecting students with the city by inviting the clerk’s office to speak to students. Once they are signed up to work, students are responsible for checking their email for any messages sent by the clerk’s office leading up the election, Green said.

Some students work in the polls to partially fulfill the requirement in Green’s Advanced Placement U.S. government class to participate in two civic engagements.

Mike Quieto, who works with scheduling and payroll for the elections, met with 30 to 40 East students during lunch in November, an opportunity that was open to the entire school, though poll workers have to be at least 16 years old.

“First, I think it is really important for kids to get involved in government. A lot of them have apathy when they grow up … I used to be that person (who didn’t think my vote mattered),” Green said. “I just want them to see what the process is like.”

The city clerk’s office works with Marty Moe, social studies teacher leader in the Madison School District’s Curriculum and Instruction department, to connect with high school students.

“It is really important recognizing that youth and youth voice matters,” said Bonnie Chang, a municipal clerk and voter outreach coordinator. “That can be voting on Election Day or helping their neighbors be able to vote. Having a part in the democratic process can help them build the skills that they feel empowered to use their voice.”

Chang said the city conscientiously tried to have poll workers be reflective of the community where the polling place is located so that voters see that they can be part of the process. Also, when youths come in with their parents and see a teen poll worker, they see that they also could become an election official.

“Making the polling places as inclusive and accessible as possible is something (City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl) believes in and it is something that is part of our office’s practice,” Chang said. “It is not just for the voters themselves but it is for the elections officials who work at polling places.”

Chang said being a poll worker can help build a student’s resume and they can get paid.

Olson credited the influence of Carrie Bohman, the teacher he had last year for a U.S history honors class, for a group of students starting the civics club. Most of the students in the Sifting and Winnowing Club are underclassmen.

“As freshmen and sophomores, these students are idealistic and are compassionate about what they see is happening in their world ... These students cannot vote, but they realize that they have a voice,” Bohman said. “As their teacher, we discuss how a representative democracy functions and how it doesn’t within a historical context. Consequently, in order for a democracy to truly work, you need an educated electorate ... They need opportunities to pose their valuable questions, lead, and be an integral part of the democratic and civic process.”

The name of the club comes from the Board of Regents articulation of the UW tradition in 1894. The quote, “Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found,” is memorialized on a plaque outside the entrance to Bascom Hall on the UW-Madison campus.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.