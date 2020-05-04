Lussier Community Education Center pivots to support families

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Brian Squire, elementary program manager, said the special requests have included items such as gluten- and lactose- free foods, favorite cereals, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and the Doublemint gum requested by a medical professional who is breathing into a mask for long periods of time. He spends an estimated $400 to $500 a week to pick up these additional requests for food, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

“Some of it is the creature comforts that people need at this time,” Squire said. “The goal of (Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘safer at home’ order) is obviously to keep people home and keep people safe at this time and all of us have things that help us feel that way.”

In addition, the center is working with the Madison School District to pick up and deliver school breakfasts and lunches daily to 200 children who are in its programs and others who live in the Tree Lane Family Apartments and Wexford Ridge Apartments.

The Lussier Center also ramped up and restructured its food pantry, which was always open to anyone. But now, rather than limiting people to 14 visits a year, they can come as often as needed. While it has changed to curbside pickup of pre-packaged items, families can still indicate preferences for meat and dairy items.