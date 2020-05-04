Lussier Community Education Center pivots to support families

A gym where children once gathered to play games, dance and even stilt walk is now where 2 tons of food is collected and packed every week into “Friday boxes” and then delivered to families.
“It’s been hugely, hugely helpful,” Amina Holt said. “It was going to be really scary and difficult.”
Holt lives in Tree Lane Family Apartments with her husband and two children ages 8 and 6. Both parents worked in restaurants and lost their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The gym is at the Lussier Community Education Center, which pivoted with the pandemic to address the needs of families it was serving. It formed the Support and Solidarity Network to organize the efforts of a number of groups.
“The problems that we are seeing and the needs we are seeing, what the folks are facing, are not really different from what we are seeing all the time, they are just more widespread or more intense,” said Paul Terranova, executive director of the Lussier Community Education Center located next to Jefferson Middle School.
One effort delivers more than 2 tons of food to families every week. Each Friday the Lussier center’s children and youth program staff fills 18-gallon totes with 60 to 75 pounds of food, toiletries, special requests, birthday cakes for children and materials for the coming week’s virtual “after school” activities as the center continues programming remotely. Typically 68 to 75 families with children in the center’s programs receive the bins each week.
Brian Squire, elementary program manager, said the special requests have included items such as gluten- and lactose- free foods, favorite cereals, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and the Doublemint gum requested by a medical professional who is breathing into a mask for long periods of time. He spends an estimated $400 to $500 a week to pick up these additional requests for food, toiletries and cleaning supplies.
“Some of it is the creature comforts that people need at this time,” Squire said. “The goal of (Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘safer at home’ order) is obviously to keep people home and keep people safe at this time and all of us have things that help us feel that way.”
In addition, the center is working with the Madison School District to pick up and deliver school breakfasts and lunches daily to 200 children who are in its programs and others who live in the Tree Lane Family Apartments and Wexford Ridge Apartments.
The Lussier Center also ramped up and restructured its food pantry, which was always open to anyone. But now, rather than limiting people to 14 visits a year, they can come as often as needed. While it has changed to curbside pickup of pre-packaged items, families can still indicate preferences for meat and dairy items.
The food for the totes and the pantry comes from Second Harvest and through the Community Action Coalition and the Badger Prairie Needs Network. In addition, food is gleaned from Whole Foods and the Willy Street Co-op, and people drop off donations in barrels set outside the front door of the Lussier center. Some people also have given cash donations. Neighborhood Organizing Institute members and alumni are making masks for workers, community members and volunteers who need them.
Another initiative is called “Pledge My Check,” which gives people a way to donate their COVID-19 relief checks to families with children in the center’s programs. Last week the first 23 recipients were selected through a random drawing. To learn more about Pledge My Check, go to LCECmadison.org/pledge.
Throughout all of this, the Solidarity and Support Network is engaging partner organizations, Neighborhood Organizing Institute members, volunteers and neighbors in the four primary roles of connectors, facilitators, mobilizers and runners.
Each connector checks in every week with a list of families to see how they are doing and if they need certain items such as prescriptions, diapers, bed sheets, children’s activities or help with tasks such as applying for unemployment benefits, filing taxes and advocacy related to job or housing loss.
The weekly calls started going out to families with students in the Lussier center programs and now is expanding to some of the 400 households that have used the food pantry in the last year.
Facilitators, including staff from Joining Forces for Families, the Madison School District, Middleton Outreach Ministry and Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health then sort through the needs, refer families to other resources and pass on material needs to the mobilizers.
Mobilizers then reach out to their own networks including businesses, faith communities, PTOs, service clubs and book clubs to find people who can address the stated needs.
The runners are a group of volunteers whose lack of risk factors and practice of social distancing allows them to actually distribute the needed items.
Terranova said his organization hopes to keep the network in place years from now.
“We are not pretending things were OK beforehand and they will be OK afterward,” he said. “We have to be doing this work continually.”
