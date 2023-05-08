Corneil White Jr.’s participation in a first-ever spelling bee created in honor of the late Wayne Strong was personal for the middle-schooler’s dad.

Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant who was a co-director of the Southside Raiders, died suddenly last June at age 62. Like he was for many, he was a mentor for Corneil White Sr., who as a youth got to know Strong at S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal Church, where Strong held a variety of roles. Strong would advise him “just to stay out of trouble” and guided him in other ways, offering “words of encouragement here and there,” White said.

“I was going to support (Corneil) anyway, but this was something I really wanted to be a part of,” said White, who attended the spelling bee Saturday at Jefferson Middle School.

The Lt. Wayne Strong Spelling Bee, started by the statewide Capitol City Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, was open to students at Jefferson, O’Keeffe, Sennett and Sherman middle schools. It is separate from the Madison All-City Spelling Bee and Badger State Spelling Bee sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal.

The winner was Ava Kramer, a seventh-grader at Jefferson, who correctly spelled the word “assimilation.

“I liked it,” Corneil White Jr. said about the spelling bee. “It was just interesting and it was fun.”

For many in the community, Strong was a mentor and father figure. He was known for his involvement with the Southside Raiders Football and Cheerleader Program, his three tries for a seat on the Madison School Board, and other community contributions.

Some might not have known that Strong also was a “word nerd,” said his widow, Terri Strong. He participated in a spelling bee when he was in fourth grade and when he missed the word “crochet,” he vowed to never not know how to spell a word again, she said.

He read the dictionary and encyclopedias as a youth and went on to play all kinds of word puzzles. His phone was always beeping because he was playing some word game, Terri Strong said. He also wrote for the Capital City Hues when he had the time, shutting out distractions before the article was due, doing the research and running it past her.

The couple kept a vast library of books that they read to their children, Jessica and Byron. Wayne made up a game called “Word Up” that he played with his daughter, who was a spelling bee champ at Hawthorne in fifth grade.

“Jessica just really gravitated toward that with Wayne," her mother said. "That was their connection.”

Wayne also once organized a spelling bee through the Police Department when he was a neighborhood officer on the South Side, Terri said. It was also known by 100 Black Men of Madison that he had planned to run another spelling bee some day through that organization, she said.

“It was just another natural part of who Wayne Strong was,” she said.

Strong also was involved with the Urban League of Greater Madison, Overture Center for the Arts, Evident Change, the criminal justice program at Globe University and UW-Madison's Center for Law, Society and Justice, and he was on boards of many organizations. In the last year of his life, he joined the Wisconsin State Journal's Editorial Board as part of the inaugural class of local community members.

While he had dealt with cardiovascular issues, he was an avid bicyclist, and the heart attack he suffered was unexpected, which elicited a passionate reaction from the community, Terri Strong said.

The spelling bee was organized by Shannon Blackamore, Madison police captain of Community Outreach and president of the Capitol City Chapter, and Dane County Sheriff Lt. Jonathan Triggs, the chapter's vice president, who both saw Strong as a mentor.

“It was not only to pay respects to Lt. Wayne Strong, but it is also to give back to the community and build relationships with those young adults who are going to be part of our future,” Triggs said. “As NOBLE, we hope to have this each year not only to honor Lt. Strong but to provide encouragement to young children within the community to understand the importance of reading, writing and spelling.”

Some of the spelling bee contestants had entered and some had placed at the All-City and Badger State bees.

Ava had won the spelling bee at her school and came in 10th at the city bee.

This spelling bee had its own special purpose. Jamie Kuhn, whose daughter Mia, a Sennett eighth-grader, took part, said she liked the opportunity for more students to get involved and hopes the net is even wider next time to include students at different skill levels.

“This is actually my first spelling bee. I didn’t realize it was going to be so stressful,” said Ana Thill, whose son, Noah, an eighth-grader at Sennett, was participating.

The event featured a light breakfast and pizza lunch, and organizers have plans to increase the participation in the future, which likely will include adding more schools and expanding from the 12 youths who participated Saturday.

The judges were Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Sun Prairie Assistant Chief Shunta Boston.

Sayles, a member of the Capitol City Chapter, said it was important for him to be involved to break barriers between the community and police and to let youths know that police officers are behind them in whatever they need.

“It was a good opportunity for students to take a little bit of a risk and put themselves out there and showcase another side of them that people might not otherwise recognize,” said Jefferson Principal Melanie Thiel, who received a traveling plaque at this year’s event.

Sherman Middle School Principal Alex Thompson said the process of recruiting students and overcoming barriers for attendance could be examined in the future. Thompson, who is from Strong’s hometown of Racine, said he knew of his legacy.

“We wanted to make sure we were represented,” Thompson said. “He’s done a lot for us in the greater Madison community, especially for Black men.”

