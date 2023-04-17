Vicki Peterson Jenks woke at 4:15 a.m. Saturday to hit the road by 5 a.m. for her commute to direct the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Percussion Ensemble.

Once at the rehearsal site at McFarland High School, Peterson Jenks helped set up equipment on the stage, then after the musicians warmed up with their instruments at 7 a.m., she was leading members of the ensemble in tai chi. It precedes every rehearsal to provide focused silence, Peterson Jenks said.

“I am pretty energetic considering how early it is,” said Pete Navratil, a Middleton High School sophomore who gets up at 6 a.m. to carpool to practice.

Peterson Jenks and her husband, John Jenks, moved in 2005 from the Madison area to the log home they built on the 100-acre Wild Rose farm he inherited.

“John and I have the best of both worlds. We live on a lovely, rural Wisconsin farm, and I get the energy of urban Madison and my WYSO kids,” Peterson Jenks said.

Peterson Jenks, 70, who will receive the Rabin Youth Arts Award at the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert on Saturday , said it’s the youths who keep her passionate about directing and calls them her “best mentors.” The concert will start at 1 p.m. at the McFarland Performing Arts Center.

The percussion ensemble includes eighth-through 12th-graders from various WYSO orchestras. McFarland High School is the concert site while the orchestra is in the midst of a capital campaign to build the 40,000-square-foot WYSO Center for Music at 1118 E. Washington Ave. on Madison’s Near East Side.

‘Created with her name on it’

Dane Crozier, assistant director of percussion for WYSO, took private percussion lessons with Peterson Jenks and then joined the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras in 1999 when he was an eighth-grader.

“It is tough to convince teenagers to get up Saturday morning and get ready for rehearsal at 7 a.m. Vicki might have been the only one to convince me to do that,” Crozier said. “She did that for a lot of us.”

He went on to get bachelor’s and master’s degrees and then lived in Chicago working as a musician for 10 years. So it was 16 years before he came back to Madison and joined WYSO’s staff.

“I was very thankful and happy to see she was right as home as she always was, just as upbeat,” he said. “She had just as much passion for it, just as much for energy for it.”

When Crozier read the qualifications for the award, he thought it was tailor-made for Peterson Jenks.

“It was as though it was created with her name on it,” he said.

Each year, the Rabin Youth Arts Award Committee of the WYSO Board solicits nominees for a special award created in 2001 and named after WYSO founder Marvin Rabin. It honors individuals and organizations who have made significant and long-standing contributions to youth arts in Wisconsin. The contributions can be artistic (through teaching, program development, performance or leadership) or philanthropic (for significant monetary or in-kind support of youth arts initiatives). Peterson Jenks is receiving a 2022 award because of the COVID-19 pandemic interruption.

National recognition

Under Peterson Jenks’ direction, the percussion ensemble has received national recognition from the Percussive Arts Society and has performed for the Wisconsin State Music Conference, the National Band Association, North Central Music Educators National Conference and the Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic.

In 1976, she founded the percussion program at the University of Texas at El Paso. After she moved to Madison in 1980, Peterson Jenks created and developed the education department at the Ward-Brodt Music store. Under her guidance, student enrollment increased from 20 to 400 in just three years, according to the WYSO.

As an active freelance percussionist, Peterson Jenks performed for 10 years with the Madison Symphony Orchestra and 22 years as principal timpanist with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. She serves as master adjudicator for the Wisconsin School Music Association. From 1985-2005, she owned and operated Jenks Music Studio, Wisconsin’s largest private percussion studio.

In 2008, Peterson Jenks received the Percussive Arts Society’s Lifetime Achievement in Education Award, the highest recognition presented to any percussion educator in the world, and was inducted into the PAS Hall of Fame.

She is the 2023 recipient of the Association of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestras Service to Music Award, an annual honor given to an individual who has had significant impact on music in Wisconsin for an extended period.

Sense of community

Navratil, who started playing percussion for WYSO last fall, said the “togetherness” or community feeling in the ensemble is the most he has experienced playing with a group.

He said he appreciates the words of wisdom that Peterson Jenks will impart to the ensemble. On Saturday, she talked to the members about not getting caught up in perfectionism, a mistake she has made herself, and instead see the positives and focus on persistence and not giving up. She said it is something she learned from Rabin, who was her mentor.

“She will come with a theme of the day,” Navratil said. “I get to play but I also walk away with a little extra idea to keep in mind, some sort of virtue I think about more in the following week.”

He thinks Peterson Jenks’ “more personal” teaching style helps him connect with her and get a better sense of how she wants the music played.

“She creates a very welcome and open environment for people of all sorts to just play and have fun,” said Ellis Goeden, a senior at Middleton High School who joined WYSO as a freshman. “I don’t think I have ever seen a group of teenagers do tai chi before coming to WYSO. That’s one thing we’ve grown to enjoy, love and respect about her.”

Seeking input

Peterson Jenks said she seeks input from others and the idea to commission a piece for the concert came from Tristan Swihart, a percussion coach who has run the ensemble rehearsals. It was the first time the composer, Elizabeth Gartman, wrote a piece for a Wisconsin-based ensemble. Gartman, who teaches at the Manhattan School of Music and is on a sabbatical in Berlin, provided feedback during Saturday’s rehearsal through a video conferencing hookup.

This year’s concert theme is “Joy Abounding!” The audience will hear a variety of music styles, plus the world premiere performances of two pieces: “Not Yours, But Ours” by Gartman and “Drum Talk” by composer and WYSO Percussion Pilots director Bradley Fremder. Collaborators are the Percussion Pilots, pax duo, two UW-Madison percussion ensembles and Charanga Agozá. Guest artists include Yanzel Rivera, vocals, and Jessie Strutzel, flute.

For the second consecutive year, WYSO is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to collect donations on its wish list and provide a percentage of ticket sales to the organization.

Tickets can be purchased online at wysomusic.org or at the box office 30 minutes before the concert.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.