Local school districts focus on prevention, updating plans as coronavirus spreads in U.S.

Earlier last week, Hibner said, he sent a communication to families “about general germ prevention recommendations and coronavirus facts from the CDC.” Monday, he planned to send another communication to families, including that the district would continue to disinfect its facilities “on a regular basis following CDC guidelines.”

"We understand there is uncertainty involved in this situation," Hibner wrote. "We will continue to update families as needed regarding recommendation or guideline changes."

Similar to Madison, the Monona Grove School District is updating its "health emergency plan" created during the H1N1 pandemic, spokeswoman Katy Byrnes Kaiser wrote in an email to the Cap Times.

"Beginning last week, we took steps to convene a districtwide cross-departmental team to review and update this plan as necessary. This plan addresses what is done before, during, and after a potential outbreak," she wrote. "If we encounter significantly increased illness or if there are local cases of COVID-19, we will work closely with Public Health Madison and Dane County and will follow and adhere to their directions."

The district is also continuing prevention efforts like hand-washing lessons for students and tracking absence rates, she added. Officials are also encouraging families to talk to students about the disease, "given a few reports of increased student anxiety around illness and pandemic planning." Advice includes reminding students of the low risk, sticking to factual information and avoiding assumptions or stereotypes about who might be sick.

