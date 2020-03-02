Local school districts focus on prevention, updating plans as coronavirus spreads in U.S.

While there’s only been one confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Dane County so far, schools in the area are preparing for the potential of more as the virus spreads in other states.
Local officials have maintained the risk remains low in Wisconsin for an outbreak, but a United States Centers for Disease Control official last week encouraged parents around the country to prepare for the disease to spread.
“You should ask your children’s schools about their plans for school dismissals or school closures,” Nancy Messonnier, a director at the CDC, said during a Feb. 25 press briefing, according to multiple reports.
In the Seattle area, the Seattle Times reported some schools are closed Monday because of students testing positive for coronavirus or suffering from flu-like symptoms. The state of Washington has been among the hardest hit in the U.S., with 17 reported cases and two deaths.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus named SARS-CoV2, is a strand of the coronavirus that began to spread in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, according to the CDC. As of Feb. 27, the CDC reported there were 78,497 cases in China and 3,797 outside of China. Monday, the New York Times reported there were 88 cases in the United States confirmed by authorities, including the two deaths of people who already had underlying health issues.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to a fact sheet from the CDC.
The spread has led institutions like UW-Madison to cancel its study abroad programs in South Korea and Italy for the semester.
State officials are trying to help local districts prepare. Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson sent a message to district administrators last week encouraging them “to update pandemic plans and consider responses if an outbreak of a communicable disease affects their respective community,” Department of Public Instruction spokesperson Chris Bucher wrote in an email to the Cap Times.
DPI’s website also includes a model pandemic plan for districts to build from and a Frequently Asked Questions document from the state Department of Health Services. DPI’s March 2 update included caution that “the health risk to the general public from SARS-CoV2 remains low, both in the U.S. and in Wisconsin.”
Locally, schools are trying to keep parents calm and informed. Emails to parents have emphasized normal germ-prevention techniques like good hand washing and avoiding touching faces. Some area districts are also beginning work on their pandemic plans as advised by DPI.
The Madison Metropolitan School District released two coronavirus updates to parents on its website in early February after the first Dane County case was confirmed.
While there haven't been any website posts on it since Feb. 11, assistant director of health services Sally Zirbel-Donisch said Monday the district has begun work on updating its pandemic plan to apply to the coronavirus.
"We had done planning around pandemics when we had H1N1, so we reviewed that pandemic plan and we’ve revised that plan for coronavirus," she said. "There’s just a lot of planning going on right now."
While that pandemic plan is currently in draft form, Zirbel-Donisch said they're working to make sure guidelines and communications to families will remain up-to-date. She said there's also a focus on "how best we can keep our schools clean," ensuring students follow good hand-washing techniques and having people stay home when they're sick.
Her department will also be working closely with the curriculum and instruction and human resources departments to plan out what would happen if a school needed to close. The specifics of any such plan would depend on the school's enrollment and the grades it covers, Zirbel-Donisch said.
"We really need to connect with our local public health department to even learn what that might look like," she said. "We’re all in the process of learning and trying to grasp what this may look like."
In the Verona Area School District, district leaders are convening a steering committee of administration, school nurses and medical professionals “to provide information and guidance for staff, students and families,” according to a letter sent to families Monday.
“You can expect regular updates on this matter, even if the updates include minimal new information,” the letter states.
Similarly, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District's safety team was planning to begin work related to the pandemic planning guidelines from DPI, district spokesman Perry Hibner wrote in an email.
Earlier last week, Hibner said, he sent a communication to families “about general germ prevention recommendations and coronavirus facts from the CDC.” Monday, he planned to send another communication to families, including that the district would continue to disinfect its facilities “on a regular basis following CDC guidelines.”
"We understand there is uncertainty involved in this situation," Hibner wrote. "We will continue to update families as needed regarding recommendation or guideline changes."
Similar to Madison, the Monona Grove School District is updating its "health emergency plan" created during the H1N1 pandemic, spokeswoman Katy Byrnes Kaiser wrote in an email to the Cap Times.
"Beginning last week, we took steps to convene a districtwide cross-departmental team to review and update this plan as necessary. This plan addresses what is done before, during, and after a potential outbreak," she wrote. "If we encounter significantly increased illness or if there are local cases of COVID-19, we will work closely with Public Health Madison and Dane County and will follow and adhere to their directions."
The district is also continuing prevention efforts like hand-washing lessons for students and tracking absence rates, she added. Officials are also encouraging families to talk to students about the disease, "given a few reports of increased student anxiety around illness and pandemic planning." Advice includes reminding students of the low risk, sticking to factual information and avoiding assumptions or stereotypes about who might be sick.
