A meeting in which the Madison School Board was to discuss its open records policy was effectively held behind closed doors Monday after a problem with its livestream kept the public from being able to see it.

The meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday and was legally noticed as a virtual meeting, with only school board members attending in person. But when officials couldn't get the public's livestream for the meeting to start, they decided to proceed with the meeting anyway and post a recording of it later.

"Although the meeting was open to the public, due to technical difficulties, we were unable to livestream to YouTube as we have. We are working to post video recordings of the meetings as soon as possible," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. He said the problem was on YouTube's end, adding the district has never had the problem before.

Once the meeting began, School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she didn't know if it was appropriate to continue without the livestream. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that school district attorney Sherry Terrell-Webb advised the board that as long as the door to the meeting room was open, it was OK — but not ideal — to still hold the meeting.

State law requires that "all meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law." There are some exceptions for closed-session meetings.

Governmental bodies, including school boards, are also legally required to let the public know ahead of time that a meeting is taking place, who will be involved, what will be discussed, where and when the meeting will take place, and if held virtually, how someone can log on to view the meeting.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office said virtual meetings complied with state law, and encouraged virtual options to continue throughout the pandemic to improve accessibility, but said "meetings conducted remotely must be reasonably accessible to the public."

The School Board has regularly held virtual meetings since the start of the pandemic, and they are all streamed live on the board's YouTube page. Usually, a mix of board members attends in person and virtually.

The legal notice for this week's School Board meetings was posted Friday. It states that meetings will be "livestreamed via YouTube."

The notice states that Monday night's work group meeting is a virtual meeting via Zoom, and "in person for (school board) members only" at the Doyle Administration Building.

"It's fine if they allow the public to attend remotely, but it's not okay that they require the public to attend remotely, if that's indeed what they're doing," said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

"We're at a point in the pandemic where I think people have come to a reasonable expectation that public meetings will be held physically in a place that they can go to, not just online," Lueders said.

Attempt to post

School officials tried to fix Monday's livestream for about a half-hour before deciding to record the meeting and post it later to the School Board's YouTube page, despite questions about whether they could legally proceed. The meeting officially started at 5:27 p.m.

About an hour into the meeting, LeMonds drove to the Doyle building and interrupted to ask the board to pause, post what was already recorded, and discuss the legal question.

LeMonds later said the plan was to post a recording of the first half online and then post a recording of the second half immediately after the meeting was finished. In the meantime, the board continued with the meeting. Neither video had been uploaded by 9 p.m.

The board was also scheduled to hold a virtual meeting afterward, that one in closed session to discuss collective bargaining, which LeMonds said was still going to happen. Though noticed for closed session, governmental bodies are legally required to begin meetings in open session. That part would be livestreamed.

The topic of the night was to be the district's open records policy, amid growing criticisms about transparency.

In the past 19 months, the district has been sued at least six times over public records. The latest lawsuit was filed by LeMonds himself, trying to prevent a complaint his staff filed against him from becoming public through an open records request. Other lawsuits argued that the district is dragging its feet on fulfilling records requests or not releasing records that should be public.

In December, the School Board also suddenly ended a meeting after only 15 minutes because of an issue with the way the meeting was noticed.

