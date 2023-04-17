The Madison School Board has named longtime educator Lisa Kvistad as the district's interim superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement for outgoing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

The board voted unanimously to hire Kvistad to the temporary role on Monday night after meeting in closed session for more than 2½ hours. She will officially take the helm on June 12, with her contract expiring June 30, 2024.

According to his February retirement announcement, Jenkins' last day is July 28, and the two will work to "ensure a smooth transition," the district said.

"I am honored and very humbled to be serving in this capacity," Kvistad said.

Kvistad has been in education for nearly four decades and she retired from the Madison School District in 2020 after 19 years.

She was most recently the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for nine years. Prior to that, she was the director of state and federal programs for the district, and the principal for Elvehjem and Lowell elementary schools from 2001 to 2012.

As assistant superintendent, she specifically led a team that worked on virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic among many other roles, and she has experience working with curriculum, special education, student services, advanced learning and more.

She also co-chaired the Early Literacy and Beyond Task Force in 2020, a joint task force between the district and UW-Madison. The district's website states she holds a part-time administrative role in the district's central office.

Kvistad received her master's degree in educational leadership and administration from UW-Madison and she started her career in teaching in Janesville and Wisconsin Heights.

"You have my commitment to create a stable and solid foundation for communication and ways of working so that the board of education can focus on your most important task, and that's hiring MMSD's next superintendent," Kvistad said.

"I'm committed to setting a foundation that is strong for the new superintendent of schools in Madison," she added.

Some of her priorities as interim superintendent will be hiring top-notch teachers and principals, ensuring the summer semester and start of the next school year are "strong and efficient," meeting with staff on the upcoming budget and long-term projects to better position the next superintendent, and improving communications and organization with the district's central office and to families and the community.

"Her leadership, expertise and profound commitment to the children of this community is right on time and essential to our transition process" School Board President Ali Muldrow said in a statement. "Our board is confident that Lisa will hit the ground running within this role as she has risen to the occasion in every other role she's held throughout her career in education."

On Monday, the board also voted to hire Alma Advisory Group out of Chicago as a consultant firm that will help the district search for its next leader.

A request for proposals was posted in early March, and the district received four responses. The board interviewed the firm last week, along with one other firm.

Alma is a group led by women of color, according to its website, and the group says it fosters "conditions where everyone can do their best work toward your vision and goals." The firm has experience helping districts find superintendents across the country, including in Denver, Boston and Baltimore.

When announcing his departure in February, Jenkins said he was retiring to spend more time with family, particularly his 3-year-old grandson, but over the weekend it was revealed that Jenkins was a finalist for the superintendent position at Memphis Shelby County Schools in Tennessee.

Alma Advisory Group also applied to lead the search for Memphis' superintendent, but the district ultimately went with a different firm.

Jenkins will have been with the district for nearly three years when he leaves his post in July, which will be the shortest tenure of a Madison superintendent — not counting interim leaders — since 1920.

The position has faced a lot of turnover in recent years, and including interim superintendents, Kvistad will the fourth person to lead the Madison School District in the last decade. Whoever assumes the position permanently will be the fifth.

After former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham announced her retirement from the district in May 2019, it took the board about nine months to find and hire its first choice to fill her shoes. That person eventually backed out, and it took another three months to then hire Jenkins.

The interim superintendent during that search process was Jane Belmore, who served in the role from 2019 to 2020.

