New Madison School District Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad has only been on the job for two weeks, but she already has a long to-do list.

Facing a budget deficit, declining enrollment and a continued controversy within the district’s communications office, Kvistad said the first few days of work “have been busy.” She sat down with the Wisconsin State Journal last week to discuss the position and share her goals for the next year.

Some of Kvistad’s priorities include improving early literacy, retaining teaching staff during a statewide teacher shortage and a new emphasis on effective communication.

Kvistad has more than 40 years of experience in education as a former teacher, principal and administrator. She retired in 2020 after 19 years with the Madison School District.

Kvistad will earn about $270,000 under her one-year contract, in addition to a $25,000 retirement contribution and an automatic $800 monthly stipend for transportation costs in Dane County, according to district spokesperson Amy Knight.

The district is searching for a permanent superintendent to replace Carlton Jenkins, who is leaving the district after three years.

Are you interested in being considered for the permanent superintendent position?

I have committed to the board for just this interim year. So, I have a one-year contract, and I will support them when they find their permanent superintendent ... I am committed to (the Madison School District), I guess I never really left. I was doing some work with them after I formally retired. I want to see them find the best possible superintendent to move forward with them after my interim year.

Looking at the next year to come, what are some of your main priorities?

The first is, and always will be, supporting students to build their own achievement, particularly around literacy and also around social emotional behaviors and growth. It is really for me about putting schools, children, teachers, first. That relationship in a classroom between a child and a teacher, that is the most precious, most important relationship in the district. And I believe we need to elevate that support and lead with that all of the time.

The second priority for me is to create a stable foundation and environment so that the board can hire the absolute best superintendent. This is a community superintendent; this is not just the Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent. This is someone that the community is going to wrap around, that the school district will wrap around.

The third priority for me is to really strengthen the way in which we communicate with each other and strengthen our ways of working to support greater coherence in how we make decisions. Between the school district and our folks in the press, we have to work together to tell the story of what’s happening in our schools, what’s happening with our families, what’s happening with our children.

The last priority for me that I’m really committed to is the idea of hiring the best staff and leaders that we can in this district to support children and families. We know that we’re in a time where there is a teacher shortage. But there are things that we have already done even in my short time here since I was appointed in April that I think will build confidence in our community that we are hiring the best people and working to implement strategies that will retain people.

The district’s communications director, Tim LeMonds, was put on leave after he reportedly routinely bullied communications staff. Is LeMonds’ leave a result of an action you took? What is your position on this behavior?

He is on leave and we are working closely with our communications department. We are wrapping around all of our departments in the central office to create spaces in places that are healthy, that are affirming, that engage people in the right work to help lift their voices.

What do you think needs to happen to improve communications with the press, and others outside the district?

I think it’s about shared responsibility. We have a responsibility to reach out to say, “Here’s what’s going on; we’d love to talk with you.” I think it’s important for the community to hear from other people in the district, and to hear from other leaders who are doing great work. If there are places we need to start over or rebuild to find healthy pathways forward, I’m confident that we can do that.

How do you plan to address the achievement gaps between students in Madison schools, specifically around literacy?

We put brand new, high-quality standards-aligned materials in every single teacher’s classroom. We also had to support teachers to actually use those because that is a lift. ... Do we always get it right the first time? No. But the good news is we can fix it, we can go back, we can learn, we can try again. We got some federal funding related to COVID and used much of that one-time money to make these initial investments in these materials. We didn’t always have that opportunity.

There is an explicit focus on literacy, and it’s not just literacy in the classroom, it’s also how we communicate about that to families. Families always want to be able to help their child read regardless of age. So that is not something that is done in isolation just in the classroom, it is about literacy in the community as well.

How do you plan to address declining student enrollment across the district? Going along with that, what is your plan for attracting and retaining teachers to the district amid a systemic teacher shortage?

I believe that our Board of Education has made a historic investment in our staff with the 8% cost-of-living increase. So, I believe that speaks volumes to our ability to retain and attract high-quality staff. It is a fact we are declining in enrollment. I think that there are some choices that we have to make around budget and ways of working over the coming year that we will do together.

When you were teaching, is there anything that you really wanted the superintendent at the time to know or understand?

I think that when I was a teacher, and even when I was a principal, I wanted people to understand what a day in the life really looked like. What does it feel like to be a student? What does it feel like to be a teacher? What does it feel like to be a principal? I have all of those pieces in my portfolio of experience. I learned in all of them. I always say that being a principal was my favorite job. It was also my hardest job, but I wanted people to understand what it actually looks like day to day.

How would you describe your leadership style and how might that be different from the outgoing superintendent, Carlton Jenkins?

I would say I am a very communicative person and that I do also have a lot of history here. This is not a job done in isolation. I know that there are responsibilities that I shoulder, and I will do that. But I also know that this is a job about partnership. That is who I am. If there is a better way, I want to hear about that. I want to know about that. I plan to work very closely with our Board of Education, to make decisions in the best interests of students. I am a collaborative leader that needs to hear the voices from the people that have been working. I don’t have all the answers.

Safety continues to come up as a top concern among parents, students, the School Board and district staff. What specific changes do you think need to be made so everyone feels safe at and around schools?

It’s about clear communication, communicating expectations, communicating what happens in different scenarios and the cause and effect. And also helping students and staff to feel like our schools are safe, like they can make choices here, like they can speak up when they need to, like they know what’s going to happen.

We have significant resources around supporting mental health, supporting social and emotional behavior development and restorative justice. So, I think we can do a better job of explaining how all of those pieces fit together. We have a lot of support for students, families and schools, and I think we can do better about helping people navigate that.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.