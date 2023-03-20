Lindbergh Elementary School may be next in line to get a new name.

A group of more than a dozen community organizations sent an official proposal to the Madison School District on Monday requesting that famous aviator Charlies Lindbergh's name be removed because he had ties to Nazism and held antisemitic beliefs.

If the effort is successful, Lindbergh would be the fifth school in the district to be renamed in recent years over a namesake's past actions or beliefs.

Last fall, Madison resident Betsy Abramson was watching a PBS special on World War II when she learned about the pilot's checkered past.

"He was just a bad guy," said Abramson, who is Jewish. She turned to her husband after watching the special and said, "Don't we have a Lindbergh Elementary School in Madison?"

Interested in how to change the name of the North Side school, Abramson contacted school leaders and found out she wasn't alone. The school, located at 4500 Kennedy Road, already has removed displays and pictures of Lindbergh, and staff rarely use the school's full name anymore. Students refer to themselves instead as the "flyers."

"I really think that as a community, and especially now, there's a lot more awareness of the history that Charles Lindbergh had," said Principal Andrea Richichi, who said her staff first brought concerns about the name to her when she started as principal four years ago.

When Abramson contacted her, Richichi said, she felt she had to support the renaming effort.

"The way that I see it is that the name should reflect the community and the ideals that we hold," she said. "And so, if we're looking for something that both our students and our community can relate to, having somebody from a position that is like Lindbergh, where there was much harm caused, could continue to be harmful to people today."

The proposal was submitted to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and the Madison School Board, and the groups are asking for the district to form a citizens' naming committee and begin collecting name proposals. The board will have to approve forming such a committee.

"MMSD belongs to the Madison community, and we believe our schools should be a representation of our community. As such, MMSD's renaming process is grounded in community participation and voice. We fully appreciate and support all efforts by our community to ensure who we are honoring in the names of our schools are in alignment with who we are as a school district and community," the district said in a statement.

If the effort is successful, Lindbergh would become the fifth Madison school to be renamed in recent years. Last month, the Madison School Board voted to rename Jefferson Middle School after 19th-century Black voting rights activist Ezekiel Gillespie.

In addition to support from the Lindbergh staff, the renaming also has the support of Madison Teachers Inc.-Retired, the Dane County branch of the NAACP, Temple Beth El, Urban League of Greater Madison, African American Council of Churches, African American-Jewish Friendship Group, Beth Israel Center, Fountain of Life Covenant Church, Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Wisconsin Jewish Conference and the Congregation Shaarei Shamyim.

"In the context of the world that we're living in, where hatred of all kinds is on the rise, in particular acts of antisemitism, the idea that a school is named after somebody who was a known antisemite, a known bigot, a known nationalist — that's something that we feel very strongly about, and we feel that it needs to be changed," said Alan Klugman, the director of the Jewish Federation of Madison, one of the organizations behind the request,

Lindbergh is famous for flying the first nonstop trans-Atlantic flight from New York to Paris in 1927.

A Minnesota native, he lived in Madison in the 1920s while a student at UW-Madison, though he left before earning his degree. He flew the Spirit of St. Louis to Madison, where he circled the Capitol dome three times and flew low over Camp Randall above a crowd gathered below.

But Lindbergh was tied to Nazism and made controversial, antisemitic comments about Jewish people and race. He was a central voice during the isolationist movement during World War II, urging America to stay out of the war, and served as a leading spokesperson for the America First Committee.

Though he never publicly stated support for Nazis, he spoke positively about German society around the time of the war and accepted a medal from the Nazi government.

He also gave a controversial speech in Des Moines in 1941 in which he blamed Jewish people and others for pushing America toward war. He received backlash after the speech and even his hometown of Little Falls, Minnesota, removed his name from its water tower, according to PBS.

"While Lindbergh was an aviation expert who was well-known for being the first person to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, he was also a Nazi sympathizer, an isolationist and nationalist," stated the groups proposing to change the elementary school's name.

According to PBS, Lindbergh also worked closely with Dr. Alexis Carrel, known as a pioneer of transplant surgery, but also as a leading proponent of eugenics.

Lindbergh's legacy also has been overshadowed by revelations of a "double life." According to the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, he had 13 children with four women. Many of the children didn't know about each other or even that Lindbergh was their father.

The "flyers" are already focusing on creating unity, Richichi said, and the renaming process only furthers that. "If nothing else, a big push for us and a big focus that we have is about building community and focusing on unity," she said.

Removing Lindbergh's name from the school is the group's main goal, but the members also presented four possible new names: Northport, Yahara, Marsh or Sandhill Elementary.

The proposals all focus on the geography of the school rather than selecting a new individual, hoping to prevent a future renaming.

District policy states a school has to be named after a prominent national or local figure who is deceased, a place of local significance, or an idea or concept that represents a broadly respected civic virtue.

