Like MMSD, districts around the country planning for fall following votes to end police in schools

The Madison Metropolitan School District recently joined a growing list of districts across the country removing police officers from schools.

While it’s certain school resource officers will not be in the four MMSD comprehensive high schools this fall for the first time in two decades, the safety and security plans for the schools remain to-be-determined.

School Board president Gloria Reyes hopes the board will create a committee this month to begin the discussions, and some board members want to see a report from administration with plans for the short-term — the upcoming school year — and the long-term by mid-August.

Most of the changes have come since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Black man, while making an arrest May 25. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as the man said, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Two other officers who were kneeling on Floyd and a third who was standing nearby face charges of aiding and abetting.