Lights on Afterschool parade celebrates for full-day programs amid pandemic

An annual celebration of after-school programs took on new meaning this year.
The “Lights On Afterschool” caravan parade Thursday around the state Capitol recognized after-school and child care providers that have stepped up during COVID-19 to offer full-day child care.
“It was nice to get out and be a part of something special,” said Tiffany Loomis, vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. “We were really excited to be part of it, just to showcase and show the collaboration of after-school programs. We are all in this together.”
Some people honked or waved as the caravan drove by, Loomis said.
Wisconsin Youth Company, which provides programming outside of school hours, organized the caravan here and invited other after-school programs to join in.
“Lights On Afterschool” is a nationwide recognition of after-school programs launched by the Afterschool Alliance based in Washington, D.C. While it was started in 2000, this year the acknowledgment means more because after-school providers have transitioned to assist children through daytime programs that support virtual learning through their schools.
Rebecca Carlin, executive director of the Wisconsin Youth Company, said typically the organization celebrated Lights On Afterschool with a family night that would showcase what the children are doing in after-school programs. It would be a chance to socialize, connect with staff and have dinner.
“I think we are all pretty sad that this isn’t happening this year, families included,” she said. “But we are glad to be able to celebrate. ... This year it seems particularly important to highlight what our staff are doing.”
Loomis said two of the Boys & Girls Club locations — Taft Street in Madison and Sun Prairie — are offering care for more hours than just the after-school period.
“We’re always looking at ways to support our communities as a whole,” she said.
Loomis drove a van blazoned with the Boys & Girls Club logo twice around the Capitol after the group gathered some blocks away to decorate the cars.
“We don’t get a chance to come together often. It was nice to network,” Loomis said.
“After-school programs are so important — providing a safe environment with supervision (and) homework assistance,” she said.
In addition, the Boys & Girls Club offers a daily meal and has distributed free gloves and masks during the pandemic.
“It was great,” Asendra Brown said about participating in the caravan after decorating a vehicle using window markers and balloons.
Brown, the Wisconsin Youth Company site supervisor at Leopold Elementary School, said her group has held other events to advocate for after-school programs.
“We do a lot of things in the community to make our name known and help the community and really shed a light on after-school programs,” she said.
She said the staff has felt appreciated.
“We get a lot of positive feedback from parents and even the teachers (providing virtual instruction) at different sites,” Brown said. “We get a lot of positive feedback from different directions.”
Annie Wagner, membership recruitment specialist for the Badgerland Council of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin, also participated in the caravan. Her organization partners with the Wisconsin Youth Company by establishing Girl Scout troops as part of after-school programming.
“I was really excited and of course was really proud to support their initiative,” Wagner said. “After-school gives kids something to do and stay connected.”
Wagner drove the SUV adorned with the Girl Scout logo around the Capitol Square a few times.
“I thought I would just keep driving around and wave at people,” she said.
