Lights on Afterschool parade celebrates for full-day programs amid pandemic

An annual celebration of after-school programs took on new meaning this year.

The “Lights On Afterschool” caravan parade Thursday around the state Capitol recognized after-school and child care providers that have stepped up during COVID-19 to offer full-day child care.

“It was nice to get out and be a part of something special,” said Tiffany Loomis, vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. “We were really excited to be part of it, just to showcase and show the collaboration of after-school programs. We are all in this together.”

Some people honked or waved as the caravan drove by, Loomis said.

Wisconsin Youth Company, which provides programming outside of school hours, organized the caravan here and invited other after-school programs to join in.

“Lights On Afterschool” is a nationwide recognition of after-school programs launched by the Afterschool Alliance based in Washington, D.C. While it was started in 2000, this year the acknowledgment means more because after-school providers have transitioned to assist children through daytime programs that support virtual learning through their schools.