Legislators hear testimony on bills that would bar transgender athletes from women's sports

Others testifying in opposition pointed to the higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts in transgender youth shown in surveys and research. This bill, they said, could cause further harm and make transgender youth feel an even lower sense of belonging and comfort in school environments.

They also pointed out that there are few documented instances of transgender girls playing girls sports being an issue. There is a federal lawsuit in Connecticut challenging a 2013 state policy permitting transgender student athletes to play sports based on their gender identity, which is still making its way through the courts.

People testifying in support of the bills pointed to biological differences between men and women, noting the differences in records in women’s and men’s track and field events and stating that some athletes who had formerly competed in male divisions and now identify as female are winning races. Without the bill, they said, the groundbreaking 1970s Title IX legislation that guarantees access to opportunities for women will be undermined.