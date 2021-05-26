Legislators hear testimony on bills that would bar transgender athletes from women's sports

Legislators on Wednesday held public hearings on controversial bills that would require high school and college athletes to compete on teams that align with the sex assigned to them at birth.
The two proposed bills cover K-12 athletics and college athletics, and would prohibit schools from allowing students to join teams that don’t correspond to their biological sex assigned at birth unless schools created a “coed” sport opportunity. The bills are almost sure to receive a veto from Gov. Tony Evers if they make it through the Legislature.
Nationally, other states with Republican-controlled Legislatures have considered similar bills, with Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee among those that have passed legislation.
A variety of local and state groups have opposed the measures, including the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Wisconsin School Psychologists and Wisconsin School Social Workers associations and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Pro-LGBTQ+ rights groups also planned a rally outside the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
The majority of testimony to the Assembly Committee on Education, which heard from members of the public on the K-12 bill for five hours, was against the bill.
“The bills you’re considering today will truly have harmful consequences for our trans youth,” Rachel Crowl, a transgender woman, told the Assembly Education Committee. “I know; I was one of them. When the world tells you you don’t belong, it sticks and it sticks hard.”
No groups have registered in support, according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission website.
Others testifying in opposition pointed to the higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts in transgender youth shown in surveys and research. This bill, they said, could cause further harm and make transgender youth feel an even lower sense of belonging and comfort in school environments.
They also pointed out that there are few documented instances of transgender girls playing girls sports being an issue. There is a federal lawsuit in Connecticut challenging a 2013 state policy permitting transgender student athletes to play sports based on their gender identity, which is still making its way through the courts.
People testifying in support of the bills pointed to biological differences between men and women, noting the differences in records in women’s and men’s track and field events and stating that some athletes who had formerly competed in male divisions and now identify as female are winning races. Without the bill, they said, the groundbreaking 1970s Title IX legislation that guarantees access to opportunities for women will be undermined.
Leia Schneeberger, a professional mountain bike racer, said she recently took second place twice in a race to a transgender woman after being undefeated in 2020 and called losing to someone who had previously competed in the elite male division “the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me,” taking away her desire to compete. A former college soccer player, she expressed concern about high school girls losing opportunities to go to college if transgender girls compete against them.
“It’s only a matter of time until transgender females are taking college scholarships from high school girls that have been training their entire lives to play at the collegiate level, missing out on opportunities to go to college,” Schneeberger said.
The WIAA and NCAA each have their own rules in place regarding transgender athletes. The WIAA, which governs Wisconsin high school athletics, requires a written statement from the student affirming their gender identity and documentation from other individuals affirming the gender identity, among other measures, including medical documentation.
“Their policy requires students to clear numerous hurdles and sets a high bar for participation, especially for transgender girls,” GSAFE co-executive director Brian Juchems, who spoke against the bill, told the Assembly Education Committee.
In the NCAA, meanwhile, transgender female athletes must have undergone at least one year of hormone treatment to be eligible for a women’s team, while transgender male athletes who aren’t taking testosterone may participate on either a men’s or women’s team.
Each bill received public hearings in two committees, with the Senate’s Human Services, Children and Families Committee holding hearings on both, the Assembly Education Committee holding a hearing for the K-12 bill and the Assembly Colleges and Universities Committee holding a hearing on the higher education bill.
