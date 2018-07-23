Fourth-grader Luka Salas learned at camp that wild things exist even in the grass at his feet.
“We talked about nature and we explored all the cool things in the grass,” the Glendale Elementary School student said.
“You wouldn’t always see (little tiny bugs) every day,” he said. “Normally you wouldn’t see that if you were just standing and walking.”
Luka was attending the Fascination Station day camp with a theme of “Where the Wild Things Are” at Kennedy Elementary School last week. Fascination Station camps are held at various sites and run for half a day for first- through fifth-graders.
Each week-long session takes an in-depth look at a specific theme or interest area. “Where the Wild Things Are” focused on ecosystems and their components, and the campers learned about how animals and their environments interact.
The camp, run by Madison School and Community Recreation, included a field trip to the UW Arboretum, which was a highlight even though rainy weather forced the campers inside, where they explored the Visitor Center. There they saw live monarchs and some that had been mounted. They also saw some baby birds being fed by their mother in a nest within view.
Colt Zhang, a first-grader at Taylor Prairie Elementary School in Cottage Grove, said the campers also “looked into the wild” at the Arboretum.
During the week, the campers learned about resources, extinction and endangerment. For one activity, they made a paper mountain with layers to illustrate what animals live in each region. They also made animal masks and puppets and read the book that’s the namesake of the camp, Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.”
“You really do lots of fun activities like making cool crafts,” said Finn Emond, a fifth-grader at Elvehjem Elementary School. “(The camp) had lots of things with nature and we went on a cool field trip to the Arboretum today.”
Emily Kittle said she was interested in having her daughters Cora, a first-grader at Schenk Elementary School, and Maggie, a fourth-grader at Schenk, attend the camp because of the emphasis on crafts, which the girls enjoy doing.
Emma Schell, a program leader, said she strives to make sure every child feels included at camp.
“I want them to be enthusiastic about the activities and have a good time at camp,” said Schell, a college student who has worked with Fascination Station materials since she was 16.
She said it influenced her to go into the field of teaching.
Luka said that besides being at camp with a boy from his school, first-grader Jack Reilly, he also made a new friend at camp, Sammy Binkley, a third-grader at Emerson Elementary School.
“Now we pretty much eat together at lunch every day,” Luka said.