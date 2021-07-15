Learning and joy: MMSD seeks both in revamped summer semester

On a recent Wednesday morning, for example, classes were spread around the playground. Students walked on the school’s outdoor path for a morning “brain break” during their literacy or math lesson.

“I think the grind of the regular school year is less intense in the summer, because we're really working to maintain, to not have any learning loss, and to make small gains,” Hoffman said. “The goals are different in the summer than they are in the school year. So that pressure is just a little less, and provides a little more wiggle room for, I think, some joy.”

That joy is especially important given the social and emotional challenges students faced throughout the pandemic. Many did not see their peers for months on end.

MMSD Director of Summer Learning & Integrated Supports Nicole Schaefer said the district provided extra support staff at the middle and high school levels to focus on those concepts.

District staff also adjusted the schedule for elementary students, who now stay with a single teacher throughout the morning, allowing them to build stronger relationships. Hoffman said that bond is especially important this year. Smaller student-to-teacher ratios help too.