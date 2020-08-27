Lawsuits challenge Public Health’s authority to close private schools

“The order for schools is lawful and we will defend it vigorously, because the reason Public Health put it in place is worth fighting for — the health of our kids and community,” Parisi said.

On Wednesday, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a separate suit seeking emergency action from the state Supreme Court on behalf of a variety of area religious schools, membership associations and parents with children at those schools.

“This case challenges the authority of one unelected bureaucrat to upend the education plans of thousands of students and families and their schools located throughout Dane County via the stroke of a pen,” the lawsuit states.

Both cases cite the court’s decision this summer striking down most of the state’s extended safer-at-home order issued by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm. They also point to religious freedom, and Wednesday’s suit argues that children are not at high risk for contracting the virus or suffering serious complications from it.

Both sought relief immediately from the state’s highest court given the timing of the school year as they looked to bypass lower courts in the process.