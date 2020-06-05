Law review article highlights MMSD’s racial disparities in literacy

A former Simpson Street Free Press editor and literacy specialist, Kohlenberg came to Madison in 2011 for college after growing up in the Milwaukee area. She said the city has since become “just what I know,” which is why she chose to use it as an example in her article, which argues for federal acknowledgement of the right to literacy across the country.

A 2016 court case out of Detroit, Gary B v. Whitmer, moves in that direction, though an appeal is underway that might undercut the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision, which found that the U.S. Constitution guarantees basic literacy.

Whether or not that holds up, Kohlenberg argues in her article that the federal government should guarantee the right and be held accountable for literacy. Such a change would alter funding mechanisms and education priorities, she said in her interview.