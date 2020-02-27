Latino leaders say Madison superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez is 'eminently qualified'

In an apparent response to a group of a black leaders questioning the selection and qualifications of Madison's next superintendent, leaders in the local Latino community offered praise Thursday for Matthew Gutierrez, saying he's "eminently qualified to lead our district."
In an open letter, the Latino Consortium for Action said the Madison School Board's selection of Gutierrez as superintendent is "groundbreaking" and was the result of a hiring process that "was the most open and transparent in recent history."
The letter, which was signed by 17 Latino leaders, comes a week after 13 prominent African American community members sent their own letter to the School Board critical about choosing Gutierrez over two other finalists for the job.
That letter raised concerns about whether Gutierrez, 39, would be able to lead a district significantly larger than the he does now as superintendent in Seguin, Texas, a perceived lack of experience or familiarity in closing racial achievement gaps, and a "flawed, incomplete" selection process that "did not adequately represent the Black community."
The Latino Consortium for Action, which is a coalition of heads of different Latino-lead organizations and groups, said its members "support and trust" the unanimous selection of Gutierrez as superintendent, which was announced Jan. 24. He starts the job June 1.
"Many community leaders were afforded an opportunity to engage with the final Superintendent candidates and see them in person," the Latino leaders' letter said. "This has not been the case in the past, and we applaud the effort the Board took in making the process more inclusive of the Madison community."
The group said as the Madison School District continues to get more diverse, a superintendent "that embraces diversity and equity, inclusive of Black Excellence" is needed.
It was signed by Karen Menendez Coller, Julia Arata-Fratta, Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Fernando Cano, Salvador Carranza, Justice Castaneda, Jessica Cavazos, Baltazar De Anda Santana, Veronica Figueroa, Brenda Gonzalez, Fabiola Hamdan, Armando Ibarra, Juan Jose Lopez, Oscar Mireles, Sandy Morales, Nicole Sandoval and Patricia Tellez-Giron.
The African American leaders said their preferred candidate was Eric Thomas, Georgia's former chief turnaround officer.
When meeting with community leaders during a visit in January, Greg Jones, president of the NAACP of Dane County, said Thomas demonstrated competence, insight and understanding of how to turnaround a school district.
"Those were the fundamental attributes we saw in him," Jones said. "In his presentation, he was clear, concise and comprehensive.
Jones said the group's goal now is to "better understand Mr. Gutierrez's philosophy, background, plans and intentions to deal with the issue we think is front and center, and that's black student achievement in this district."
The Latino leaders said Gutierrez's experience in a one-year stint as an assistant superintendent at a 53,000-student suburban Dallas district and his performance at the 7,500 Seguin Independent School District since becoming superintendent in August 2017 demonstrates his "strong qualifications."
"We invite you to join us in celebrating the hire of Dr. Gutierrez as our next Superintendent," the letter said. "We must be committed to ensuring his success and in turn the success of our City."