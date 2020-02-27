Latino leaders say Madison superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez is 'eminently qualified'

"Many community leaders were afforded an opportunity to engage with the final Superintendent candidates and see them in person," the Latino leaders' letter said. "This has not been the case in the past, and we applaud the effort the Board took in making the process more inclusive of the Madison community."

The group said as the Madison School District continues to get more diverse, a superintendent "that embraces diversity and equity, inclusive of Black Excellence" is needed.

It was signed by Karen Menendez Coller, Julia Arata-Fratta, Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Fernando Cano, Salvador Carranza, Justice Castaneda, Jessica Cavazos, Baltazar De Anda Santana, Veronica Figueroa, Brenda Gonzalez, Fabiola Hamdan, Armando Ibarra, Juan Jose Lopez, Oscar Mireles, Sandy Morales, Nicole Sandoval and Patricia Tellez-Giron.

The African American leaders said their preferred candidate was Eric Thomas, Georgia's former chief turnaround officer.

When meeting with community leaders during a visit in January, Greg Jones, president of the NAACP of Dane County, said Thomas demonstrated competence, insight and understanding of how to turnaround a school district.

"Those were the fundamental attributes we saw in him," Jones said. "In his presentation, he was clear, concise and comprehensive.