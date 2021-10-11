Lake Wingra is classroom for Edgewood Campus School students

“I feel like I’m making a difference in terms of research,” Buelling said.

Koziar said protection of the lake is in line with the values of the Ho-Chunk Nation, which originally inhabited the area. In addition, land stewardship is a driving mission of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, who founded the school.

Carly Ziegler, science teacher at Edgewood Campus School, said the seventh-graders determine the health of the lake by looking at living things such as fish, zooplankton and plants on and near the lake.

The eighth-graders then determine the health of the lake by looking at it from a chemical standpoint and measure the temperature and oxygen levels. This year they began looking at carbon dioxide levels. The students then test samples in a lab at the Sonderegger Science Center, which is used by all of the schools.

“It is not just arts-and-crafts science,” Ziegler said. “It is impressive to me. ... People should be interested in what they’re finding.”

The idea is that at the end of the two years the students can put the ecology and the chemistry of the lake together to determine what is going on in our lakes and how to make good choices regarding them, Ziegler said.