Lake Wingra is classroom for Edgewood Campus School students

When a lake is basically in a school’s backyard, the opportunities to use it as a learning experience are vast.
Seventh- and eighth-grade math and science classes at Edgewood Campus School have developed a curriculum in which students monitor nearby Lake Wingra, analyze data and present a State of Lakes Address to their classmates.
“Learning about how I can help (Lake Wingra) is empowering,” eighth-grader Charlotte Isenbarger said. “I’ve always been interested in aquatics and birds.”
The curriculum evolved from a partnership among the school, Edgewood College and Edgewood High School, which are nestled together near Lake Wingra. The partnership led to discussions on place-based education, which encourages students to get to know where they live, work and play, and to form a relationship with land through math and science, said Jennifer Koziar, math teacher at Edgewood Campus School. The initial goal was stewardship, she said.
“If kids are interested in the land then they want to take care of it,” Koziar said.
Eighth-grader Ella Buelling said the importance of the students’ monitoring was clear to her when they detected high levels of phosphorous in the lake. Too much phosphorus can cause increased growth of algae and large aquatic plants, which can result in decreased levels of dissolved oxygen and can lead to toxic algae blooms.
“I feel like I’m making a difference in terms of research,” Buelling said.
Koziar said protection of the lake is in line with the values of the Ho-Chunk Nation, which originally inhabited the area. In addition, land stewardship is a driving mission of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, who founded the school.
Carly Ziegler, science teacher at Edgewood Campus School, said the seventh-graders determine the health of the lake by looking at living things such as fish, zooplankton and plants on and near the lake.
The eighth-graders then determine the health of the lake by looking at it from a chemical standpoint and measure the temperature and oxygen levels. This year they began looking at carbon dioxide levels. The students then test samples in a lab at the Sonderegger Science Center, which is used by all of the schools.
“It is not just arts-and-crafts science,” Ziegler said. “It is impressive to me. ... People should be interested in what they’re finding.”
The idea is that at the end of the two years the students can put the ecology and the chemistry of the lake together to determine what is going on in our lakes and how to make good choices regarding them, Ziegler said.
The School and Family Organization helped with the initial purchase of kayaks the students use. Later the school got funding for kayaks and other lake monitoring supplies through the Natural Resource Foundation of Wisconsin, a Sea Grant from UW-Madison, and the Center for Great Lakes Literacy.
Year-round effort
The students monitor the lake all year, but their method changes with the seasons. In the winter, they make holes in the ice with a propane-powered auger. Koziar believes the experience of using power tools and discussions about the ice adds to the educational value of the class.
“Lake Wingra is probably one of the most studied lakes ever,” Koziar said. “We have a huge tradition of ecology and stewardship of the land all the way back to Aldo Leopold.”
Koziar said over time work has gone toward improving the data-collection methods students use and therefore the quality of data is improving as they compare it with data from the Northern Temperate Lakes Research Network and Friends of Lake Wingra.
“If you can provide real context to learn math, students are more likely to understand the importance of math,” Koziar said.
She hopes this will lead to reducing some students’ anxiety about learning math and to more students considering professions that use math heavily.
Ziegler said because the lake is so close and students at times may have been bothered about using it because of the color and smell, the monitoring work is meaningful to them.
Eighth-grader Norah Ruth said she has learned through the class that she can do things like keep leaves out of the lakes.
“It’s been fun doing all the tests on the lake ... learning about it is interesting compared to other things I’ve done,” eighth-grader Dylan Krantz said.
Final project
A website describes the students’ work, and Ziegler said the students’ final project is to improve their community in some way based on the tests and what has been learned. Many students are choosing to help rake sidewalks and gutters of elderly neighbors. Others are writing letters to the legislators, making and distributing flyers and information, or creating signs for yards.
“When students see the relevance in what they are learning, they will jump all the way into it,” Ziegler said. “When they see a lake that is in their backyard and that their school rests upon, they can see that they can make a difference.”
