Lake View Elementary worried development could change nature of school forest

Eric Knepp, parks superintendent, said the use and design of new parkland could fall under a joint use agreement with the Madison School District.

Lake View staff members said in addition to the school forest being important to what they are teaching at the school, it also is green space for children who are living in a place without much of it.

“(For) our students and our families, their home environments are very much apartment homes,” said principal Nkauj Nou Vang-Vue. “There is very little access to engage and explore in the outdoors.”

Vang-Vue said the school forest, which has five different nature stations, is less intimidating because of its size.

“It is truly like a beginner step to being outside in the woods,” she said.

More uses

Last year as the school grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the school forest was used for recess because it allowed for social distancing.

Lake View looks for other ways to get students out in the school forest for subjects like math and reading. Pushing a wheelbarrow is part of physical education and so is raking. Kindergartners get exercise picking up sticks.