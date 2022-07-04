Lake View Elementary School's StoryWalk takes reading outdoors for the whole community

School may be out for the summer, but the outdoor learning possibilities haven’t stopped at Lake View Elementary School.

Shortly before the school year ended, Lake View installed StoryWalk — a series of 18 pedestals topped with large frames that each can hold a page of a book or other story. The pedestals are spaced apart, and visitors to the school grounds can stop at each one to read a page of a book. The idea is to be outside, move around and enjoy a story at the same time.

David Carlson and Nichole Wittenberg took their daughters to the StoryWalk on recent afternoon after their oldest, Hailey Carlson, walked it with her first-grade classmates before the school year ended. Their other daughter, Emma, is 4.

“We took them all down the street — we only live about a block away. We did the StoryWalk as a family,” David Carlson said. “It was a nice, easy pace.”

Carlson said it was a nice outing because Emma had some engagement at each station.

“It seemed like just a really fun thing to do as a family, especially with the pandemic. It was just a really nice thing to do (and) get out in nature. It wasn’t crowded,” he said.

The story up right now is “Jayden’s Impossible Garden,” written by Mélina Mangal and illustrated by Ken Daley. The book was the winner of the 2019 African American Voices in Children’s Literature writing contest. It tells the story of Black boy who sees nature everywhere in his urban neighborhood and sets out to convince his mother. He befriends Mr. Curtis, a Black man who uses a wheelchair, and the pair create a community garden. Jayden then brings together his neighbors and his mother to show them the magic of nature in the middle of the city.

Lake View’s StoryWalk includes questions to guide discussion about the story, along with information about the author, who is a school library teacher in Minnesota, and the illustrator.

Hailey Carlson said the StoryWalk experience with her family was “awesome,” and she enjoyed the story.

“I liked the part where the little boy showed the mom all the nature,” she said.

Fourth-grader Nehcal Voker was one of the students who led second-graders on the StoryWalk before school ended.

“It was kind of fun,” Nehcal said. The second-graders “said it was cool.”

Shannon Furman, Lake View librarian, said she and Eve Dietrich, parent liaison at the school at 1802 Tennyson Lane on Madison’s North Side, separately came up with the idea for the StoryWalk and presented it to Principal Nkauj Nou Vang-Vue. Furman said her focus was literacy, and Diedrich’s was parent involvement.

“It’s a chance for our families to experience the outdoors and literacy,” Furman said.

The idea came to Furman last summer when she saw the Rhinelander District Library’s Story Stroll at Hodag Park on the shore of Boom Lake, a flowage on the Wisconsin River. It opened last spring and is similar to what Lake View installed.

After the idea was proposed, Dietrich did much of the research to determine how Lake View’s StoryWalk would be created. The project was funded by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, Healthy Kids Collaborative, Tri 4 Schools and the UW Healthy Classrooms Foundation.

A post-hole digger was rented, and volunteers from Blackhawk Church joined Lake View staff to install the signs May 22. The volunteers came as part of the church’s “Love Madison” initiative, a time each spring to serve as a church community in Dane County.

The school originally planned to install the StoryWalk in the school forest, which is part of Lake View’s outdoor education space, but the tree roots would have made digging the holes difficult. The end result has some of the StoryWalk signs visible from the road and the parking lot and on more level ground, which might attract more people to take part in the experience.

Rachel Deterding, Lake View community school resource coordinator, said the StoryWalk is intended to be a North Side resource for everyone in the community.

“We extend an invitation to anyone in the community to experience the StoryWalk even if they don’t have children enrolled here,” Deterding said.

Student groups will decide the new story that will be installed this fall, Furman said, and students also could help come up with the accompanying questions. Lake View has a Hmong bilingual program, and a future idea for the StoryWalk is to feature stories about Hmong families.

“The possibilities are out there,” Furman said.

