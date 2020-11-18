Lake Mills teachers sound alarm, call for action to protect students and staff against COVID-19

Teachers filed 21 complaints that outlined health and safety concerns related to the Lake Mills Area School District's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district continued to conduct in-person learning despite recommendations by the Jefferson County Health Department to move classes online due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to a statement released by the Wisconsin Education Association Council Tuesday.

“Students and educators deserve to learn and teach in safe conditions and that’s not happening,” Katie Walsh, a Lake Mills Middle School teacher, said. “After the refusal by school leaders to address our concerns for student and teacher safety, it was our obligation to move ahead toward a solution.”

The Jefferson County Health Department recommends schools switch to online only learning once the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases within the county reaches 25 per 100,000 people. The case count reached that threshold in September and has remained on an upward trajectory since then, but the district continued to conduct in-person learning.

The district closed schools for a week in November due to a COVID-19 related staffing shortage but resumed in-person schooling, according to WEAC.