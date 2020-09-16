 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Mills Area School District stops in-person school, activities for rest of week due to COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Lake Mills Area School District stops in-person school, activities for rest of week due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
School book and apple
iStock photo

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the start of school, with the Lake Mills Area School District the latest to halt in-person school and extracurricular activities.

District Administrator: Dr. Tonya Olson said in a statement that the school had three positive COVID-19 cases within one week and per Jefferson County Health Department guidance, has shifted to virtual learning and canceled extracurricular activities and athletic practices for three days.

Activities will resume Saturday and in-person school on Monday, Olson said.

This is the Jefferson County Health Department guidance on shifting to virtual instruction: “If 3 positive cases for students or staff in face-to-face instruction are confirmed within 1 week, we recommend the school building shift to virtual instruction for 3 days, regardless of student population size. This is due to airborne particles lingering in the air and on surfaces, viral transmission dynamics indoors, and the number of potential individuals exposed. The duration of 3 days allows for contact tracing to take place with the individuals who have tested positive, and further allows for the potential presentation of symptoms among those who have been exposed.”

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics