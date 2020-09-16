Lake Mills Area School District stops in-person school, activities for rest of week due to COVID-19

District Administrator: Dr. Tonya Olson said in a statement that the school had three positive COVID-19 cases within one week and per Jefferson County Health Department guidance, has shifted to virtual learning and canceled extracurricular activities and athletic practices for three days.

This is the Jefferson County Health Department guidance on shifting to virtual instruction: “If 3 positive cases for students or staff in face-to-face instruction are confirmed within 1 week, we recommend the school building shift to virtual instruction for 3 days, regardless of student population size. This is due to airborne particles lingering in the air and on surfaces, viral transmission dynamics indoors, and the number of potential individuals exposed. The duration of 3 days allows for contact tracing to take place with the individuals who have tested positive, and further allows for the potential presentation of symptoms among those who have been exposed.”