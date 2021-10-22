La Follette students plan Sexual Assault Awareness Week

“Most students who experienced sexual harassment felt that it had a negative effect on them,” the report states. “Many students said that they felt sick to their stomach or had trouble sleeping. Some students had trouble concentrating on their homework, and others said that they missed class, quit a school activity, or changed schools.”

La Follette administrators have supported their efforts, Samuels said, including weekly meetings with the principal about their plans. The students have focused on their own ideas, but the administrators have helped refine them, provided feedback and offered ideas for people the students should reach out to.

“It was really helpful, it made us feel great,” Samuels said. “We know that there’s another school in the district that doesn’t have their administration’s support, and to have our administration’s support is just incredible.”

The students will also sell t-shirts and buttons, with proceeds going to the Rape Crisis Center.

Samuels said some students had asked her and other organizers to move the week up, given the recent attention on the issue at East. But Samuels said the topic deserves ongoing attention.

“It’s not a trend,” Samuels said. “I just hope that people don’t actually see it that way.”

