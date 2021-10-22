La Follette students plan Sexual Assault Awareness Week

Madison Metropolitan School District students are keeping attention on sexual assault awareness.
Following two walkouts at East High School and walkouts in solidarity at other schools around the district and Dane County, La Follette High School students will have a Sexual Assault Awareness Week Oct. 25-29. A group of students had been planning the event even before the East walkouts that drew major media attention.
The ideas and goals of the week, however, are much the same as what student organizers at East expressed last week: support survivors, educate students on how to report incidents of sexual assault or harassment and ask for change in how alleged perpetrators are or are not punished.
“I hope that people learn more about the topic,” said La Follette senior and event planner Kendall Samuels. “We plan to reach out to the school district, the superintendent and everything, to try to get change to happen.”
Samuels said the group began to plan after an alleged rapist was allowed back at school where the victim also attends, causing stress and panic attacks. The school has said there’s nothing they can do about it, Samuels said.
They initially planned a walkout to bring attention to the issue, but decided an entire week that includes education on specific subjects related to sexual assault would be more effective. Monday through Thursday, the group will hold a panel discussion in the study hall room about one topic each day: Healthy relationships; survivor support/how to report; consent and sexual harassment; and abstinence/birth control.
Friday, students will walk out of class to bring further attention to these issues. There, students will share their stories and discuss the issue of sexual violence.
“Harassment is a pretty big issue,” Samuels said. “It happens everywhere, in every school, outside of school. Harassment is just a big problem in general.”
According to a 2011 report from the American Association of University Women, nearly half of the students in grades 7-12 experienced some form of sexual harassment in a single school year. That same report included a survey showing that 32% of those who experienced sexual harassment did not want to go to school as a result of the harassment, while 12% stayed home from school and another 4% changed schools.
“Most students who experienced sexual harassment felt that it had a negative effect on them,” the report states. “Many students said that they felt sick to their stomach or had trouble sleeping. Some students had trouble concentrating on their homework, and others said that they missed class, quit a school activity, or changed schools.”
La Follette administrators have supported their efforts, Samuels said, including weekly meetings with the principal about their plans. The students have focused on their own ideas, but the administrators have helped refine them, provided feedback and offered ideas for people the students should reach out to.
“It was really helpful, it made us feel great,” Samuels said. “We know that there’s another school in the district that doesn’t have their administration’s support, and to have our administration’s support is just incredible.”
The students will also sell t-shirts and buttons, with proceeds going to the Rape Crisis Center.
Samuels said some students had asked her and other organizers to move the week up, given the recent attention on the issue at East. But Samuels said the topic deserves ongoing attention.
“It’s not a trend,” Samuels said. “I just hope that people don’t actually see it that way.”
