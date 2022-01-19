La Follette student was bullied for months before beating that sent him to hospital, parent says

Heather Colbert's son had been bullied for months, she said, before an altercation at La Follette High School led to him being beaten so badly he will require dental reconstructive surgery.
Her son, whom the Wisconsin State Journal has agreed to identify by his first initial, J, to protect his identity, was in a lot of pain and shaken up by the altercation, which took place on Thursday, she said in an interview on Monday.
“He’s trying to process ‘Why? Why me?’” Colbert said. “I just explained to him that we don’t know what was going on through the other kids' heads when all of this transpired.”
J will not be returning to La Follette, Colbert said, and will instead enroll in an online-learning program outside of the Madison School District.
As a single disabled parent with four children, Colbert said she struggled to figure out how to pay for the dental surgery her son will need due to the beating. She has since set up a GoFundMe page seeking help with the cost of her son’s oral surgery.
A local dentist, Dr. Rob Warren from Warren Family Dental, contacted Colbert through the fundraising site and has agreed to do most of the work pro bono. The rest of the money raised through the fundraiser will go toward orthodontics — J will likely need braces after the reconstructive surgery — and therapy to help him heal from the trauma.
J is a student with special needs who, Colbert said, is on the autism spectrum and faces a number of mental and emotional health struggles.
“(He’s) struggled a lot this year with kids making fun of him and bullying him,” she said. And on Thursday, the bullying became too much. According to a police report, video surveillance shows J and a group of students preparing to fight inside of the high school.
In an effort to protect her son, Colbert said she she had discussed enrolling J in an alternative learning program such as Capital High, with both an assistant principal at La Follette and her son's case worker, during phone conversations in mid November and the beginning of December. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the first request for an alternative learning environment for J that appears in district records was made on the morning of Jan. 14, just hours before the fight.
“This situation could have been avoided,” she said. “The school wasn’t doing anything.”
Colbert did say staff at the school sat J and other students down in an effort to resolve their conflicts through a more restorative approach, but it didn’t work.
Teeth pushed in
Colbert said she was in the middle of a Zoom meeting with J’s care provider, mentor, school social worker, and therapist as well as case manager Thursday afternoon when the social worker interrupted the meeting and told her to call the school nurse immediately.
She called the school and was told by the nurse that her son had been assaulted at La Follette as he was exiting a bathroom near the school’s commons area near the end of the school day, she said.
She was told three students confronted her son and he was hit in his mouth as about 50 other students looked on. His front teeth were pushed up into his gums and potentially into his nasal area, she said, and she was told to take her son to the emergency room immediately.
The school did not call police or emergency medical services. Colbert called police to file a report after she took her son to the emergency room where he was given a CT scan.
LeMonds said Colbert told the school she preferred to take her son to the hospital, as she was already on her way to the school and indicated that she would contact police — a characterization that Colbert disagreed with.
“As a parent I would have preferred them to call 911 and have my son taken by ambulance because what if something happened? What if my son would have been bleeding profusely? I mean, I’m not trained and equipped to handle anything like that. He could have had a head injury,” she said.
Arrests likely
Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said three teens will likely face charges in the case, including a substantial battery charge against a 17-year-old. Two others will likely be charged with being a party to a crime, she said. None of the three had been arrested as of Wednesday.
Citing privacy laws, LeMonds said the district cannot comment on the whether those involved in the fight have been suspended or expelled. The district is working with the families of the students involved to determine consequences following the district's Behavior Education Plan.
That plan says students who commit “any physical aggression that results in serious injury,” such as a broken bone or one requiring hospitalization, can be expelled.
Madison school officials have at least twice this school year resisted working with law enforcement. In September, East High School's then-assistant principal, and current interim principal, Mikki Smith, told the parents of a boy who had been assaulted in class by two of his classmates that the boy's attackers were not going to be criminally charged. LeMonds has said Smith's comment was taken out of context and she only meant the assailants wouldn't be charged as adults.
A little more than a month later, the district's, co-director of the Office of School Safety, Gina Aguglia, abruptly stopped cooperating with police who were seeking her help identifying several young people reported with guns near East High School, including some who were in a stolen car later involved in a police pursuit, police reports showed.
This is the first fully in-person school year following the School Board's decision in June 2020 to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from the four main high schools. That decision came in the wake of George Floyd's murder and after years of protests at School Board meetings and other advocacy by the local far-left group Freedom Inc.
The board subsequently voted in February 2021 to adopt 16 recommendations from a district Safety and Security ad hoc committee, including one requiring debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, "what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement."
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.
