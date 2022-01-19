La Follette student was bullied for months before beating that sent him to hospital, parent says

“As a parent I would have preferred them to call 911 and have my son taken by ambulance because what if something happened? What if my son would have been bleeding profusely? I mean, I’m not trained and equipped to handle anything like that. He could have had a head injury,” she said.

Arrests likely

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said three teens will likely face charges in the case, including a substantial battery charge against a 17-year-old. Two others will likely be charged with being a party to a crime, she said. None of the three had been arrested as of Wednesday.

Citing privacy laws, LeMonds said the district cannot comment on the whether those involved in the fight have been suspended or expelled. The district is working with the families of the students involved to determine consequences following the district's Behavior Education Plan.

That plan says students who commit “any physical aggression that results in serious injury,” such as a broken bone or one requiring hospitalization, can be expelled.