On the surface, Yoanna Hoskins may look like any other 17-year-old.

But the La Follette High School senior spends most of her days with a jam-packed schedule fueled by a passion for equity.

She wakes up about 6:40 a.m. every day and starts her school day with Advanced Placement classes. One of her many clubs is usually meeting at lunch hour, and depending on the day, she spends afternoons at her law internship. And there’s always a meeting after school, followed by an evening of homework.

She keeps a list of the many things she’s been part of throughout her high school career: Student representative on the Madison School Board, vice president of the Student Senate, Black Student Union president, La Follette Student Council member, editor and translator at Simpson Street Free Press, law intern at Haskins Short & Brindley, math tutor, member of the Latinx Union, Interact Club, mathletes, DLI (dual language immersion) student council, founder of the World Language Advisory Committee, voting member on the district’s Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee, owner of a La Follette “positivity page” on Instagram and a former volleyball player and team manager.

If that wasn’t enough, Hoskins is also fluent in Spanish and Bulgarian (her mom is from Bulgaria), and she is learning French. She’s also a world champion in karate and kickboxing.

After she graduates, Hoskins will study political science at Stanford University in California and plans to eventually go to law school. And she hopes she can bring all that she learns back to Madison one day.

At such a young age, a lot of your peers probably aren’t joining the Student Senate or taking on extra classwork. What drives you to be so involved?

Mainly my parents. My parents have always been my No. 1 supporters. They’ve encouraged me to do all these great things, for example, apply to Stanford and apply to these universities. So mainly my parents, who have been my main supporters and support every single decision I have.

Also, I met Sonia Sotomayor when I was in sixth grade, and she inspired me to be in the legal field and try to be thinking that way. So I really do have a passion for advocacy and equity inside of school. Because I feel like all inequities systemically really branch from the education system. So I really do have a passion to keep things equitable, which keeps me motivated.

Outside of all of these extracurriculars, what else do you like to do, or what are your hobbies?

I’m in karate and kickboxing. I was actually on Team USA for that ... and I’ve competed in Italy and I’m a world champion for that, as well. So karate and kickboxing I really love to do.

Also, this is kind of random, but I like perfumes a lot. I like testing out perfumes and stuff like that, so that’s a hobby of mine. I like to bike ride as well.

Who are your role models and why?

Outside of my parents, I would say someone like Sonia Sotomayor or Michelle Obama or Ketanji Brown Jackson, because they’re all women of color in the fields that I want to do.

Especially Sonia Sotomayor, she really inspired me from sixth grade to persevere through any problems that you have. You can be a woman of color and still be someone in the legal field and achieve great things. Although you’re going to face so many challenges getting through there, it’s still accomplishable.

Of all the things you’ve been part of, what has been your favorite or most fulfilling?

I honestly think my favorite thing has been talking to students who I maybe would not have talked to if it weren’t for my position on the School Board, because of different interests and different things that they like to do that don’t align with what I do for extracurriculars.

So really getting to talk to students about their opinions and what they want fixed or what they think is going well, and being able to make new connections like that and make new friends that way is really cool.

And also fulfilling, because I know that I’m doing my best to resolve those issues and to listen to their voices while also creating new friends and friendships.

You’ve been on the board since June — is there anything about the board’s process you would change? Do you think the board is accessible to students?

I feel like the rules are kind of weird, like the Robert’s Rules, how they have to keep doing all these things to pass a motion. That’s confusing, and that I would want to change.

And for accessibility, I feel like it really depends. I’ve been trying my best to uplift accessibility. I know that district members have as well. But it really depends on the high school that you attend.

For example, West is way more politically involved than La Follette is. So more kids from the West Side schools, I believe, are more aware of what the School Board is because of their parents, which is why the Student Senate is trying to get more East Side schools like Shabazz and Capital High to join so students who probably don’t know what the School Board is or how the district functions because their parents don’t know, or the socioeconomic differences between the West and the East Side of Madison.

You’re attending Stanford in the fall to study political science. Why did you choose that school and major?

Actually, until 10th grade, I really wanted to go to Yale. That was my top, my dream school.

But I started to realize and look at the location, and you know, Stanford’s in California, Yale is in Connecticut, and California feels like it fits my personality more. And Stanford has a top-ranked law school, and they have a really good political science program where you’re also with people who are really good with technology, which, political science and technology go hand-in-hand.

So it was my first choice, and for the past two years it’s been my dream school.

What are your career goals?

I definitely want to go to law school, that’s my end goal for education. And then after that, I want to be a lawyer, but also I’m kind of interested in things like international relations. Because I speak so many languages and I’m half Bulgarian, international relations really intrigues me. Something like that would be really cool.

But also, being a lawyer or a politician would be something cool to do. But something in the legal field, definitely, with any one of those three jobs.

With graduation coming up, how are you feeling about your time in Madison wrapping up? Do you have a favorite memory as a student?

I’m actually quite excited to leave Madison to branch out, since I’ve been here my whole life, and being able to connect to people that have different experiences than me. So I’m really excited about graduation.

I’m not really sad about branching out because I know that I’ve left a mark here, whether it’s been big or small, just for another student to come and future generations to build off on that.

