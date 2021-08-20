La Follette principal Devon LaRosa to leave district for Chicago Public Schools

La Follette High School principal Devon LaRosa will leave the Madison School District for a position at Chicago Public Schools according to an email sent to families Friday.

"This decision has been very difficult, and I have reflected on it very deeply," he said in the email. "It is with heartfelt emotions to inform you I am resigning from my position in the Madison Metropolitan School District. I want you to know about my deep love, respect, and admiration for OUR students, OUR school and the MMSD family, specifically, superintendent, Dr. Carlton Jenkins."

LaRosa is the latest departure amid a number of administrative resignations and retirements in the district this summer. In his email, he said he is working with central office to determine the next steps for La Follette leadership in his absence. He became principal of La Follette in 2019.

LaRosa recently accepted a leadership position in Chicago Public Schools, the third largest school district in the nation, as a secondary administrative staff member. He also noted in his email to families that he'll be moving to Chicago along with his daughter to live with his fiancé and soon-to-be-daughter.