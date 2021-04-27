La Follette High School uses QR codes to aid contact tracing as students return

Much of a high school student’s day is scheduled, as they move between classrooms for hourlong periods.

As Madison high schoolers return to buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic, their movements are important knowledge for potential contact tracers if and when a positive case is identified. Using seating charts and attendance records, those in charge of tracing can quickly share information with families and staff.

But what about the times when a student visits a guidance counselor for help with a college application or gets some one-on-one academic help outside of class time? At La Follette High School, the administration is using technology to track staff and students’ whereabouts, using QR codes in and outside rooms that students and others may visit on an unscheduled basis to receive extra support, pay an athletic fee or see a counselor.

“We don’t want to stop students getting support from their counselor, we don’t want to stop a kid coming up to one of our offices to get a bus pass,” assistant principal Cullen Haskins said. “What we want to do is we want to track them, so if we are in a situation where we have to contact trace, we know about these spaces.”