La Follette High School student dies in car crash

A La Follette High School student died in a car crash, the school principal wrote in an email to parents Monday evening.
Interim school principal Mathew Thompson described freshman Jeremiah Broomfield as an outgoing student with a "dynamic personality" who will be dearly missed.
"Jeremiah had an incredible presence, he was connected to many of our students," he wrote. "The loss of a student, peer and friend is jarring and shocking."
Thompson said the school received news of the event Sunday morning. His email didn't specify when the crash occurred.
Madison Police Sgt. Nick Ellis confirmed Broomfield's death but declined to say when and where the crash occurred because the case involves a juvenile.
La Follette's student services team is making plans to help students who may be grieving, including providing access to specific school spaces and offering support in each of Broomfield's classes, Thompson said. He encouraged parents to check in with their children and reach out to their assigned assistant principal if they need additional support.
"We are better together," Thompson wrote. "We will pull each other through this difficult time together. We take care of this community."
