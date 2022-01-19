La Follette High School student dies from crash on Southwest Side, driver arrested, authorities say

A 14-year-old La Follette High School student died in a Saturday evening car crash on the Southwest Side and one of the drivers was arrested but no charges have been filed yet, authorities reported.
Interim La Follette Principal Mathew Thompson wrote in an email to parents Monday evening that freshman Jeremiah Broomfield had been killed in the crash, and described him as an outgoing student with a “dynamic personality” who will be dearly missed.
“Jeremiah had an incredible presence, he was connected to many of our students,” Thompson wrote. “The loss of a student, peer and friend is jarring and shocking.”
Thompson said the school received news of the event Sunday morning.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified Broomfield, of Madison, as the person killed in a crash reported around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. Broomfield was pronounced dead at a local hospital that evening and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer on Tuesday said the 14-year-old who died was a passenger in the two-vehicle crash. Two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, a 12-year-old male passenger who suffered serious injuries that included broken bones and an unidentified adult driver who suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing someone run from the other vehicle involved in the crash, Fryer said. The driver has been arrested on a probation hold, with no charges yet filed related to the crash. Investigators are working to determine if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Chief Shon Barnes in a Tuesday blog post identified the driver as a 41-year-old male.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
La Follette’s student services team is making plans to help students who may be grieving, including providing access to specific school spaces and offering support in each of Broomfield’s classes, Thompson said. He encouraged parents to check in with their children and reach out to their assigned assistant principal if they need additional support.
“We are better together,” Thompson wrote. “We will pull each other through this difficult time together. We take care of this community.”