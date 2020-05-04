La Follette High School sophomore part of national youth group documenting COVID-19 experience

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Council members are sharing their personal stories on the myriad of issues that they and their peers are facing during the COVID-19 outbreak — ranging from the loss of their family’s income, to health care challenges, to making the transition to distance learning,” the release states. “The stories will help inform the decision-making processes and public policy that will impact the lives of youth during and beyond the outbreak.”

Cristina Perez, who is one of three advisers for the group and the Mikva Challenge NYC program director, said it’s been great to see the students interacting with each other and on social media so far, and she hopes soon they’ll be able to expand to talking with decision-makers.