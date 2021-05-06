La Follette community, MellowHOOD launch scholarship initiative to support Black and brown students

The initiative will focus on supporting Black and brown students at La Follette who are involved in extracurricular activities or athletics, or are recommended by their teachers. The group is also looking for scholarship recipients to have a record of community service and exhibit a strong academic performance, though a full list of criteria has yet to be ironed out.

“We’re looking for those kids that we know could do it if they had the people behind them backing and supporting them,” said Becky Walters, a chemistry teacher at La Follette.

The goal of the scholarship initiative is to take the fear out of the first year of college for students.

“A lot of kids go off to college and they’re not really set up or they’re given maybe a $500 scholarship and then they take out a loan” to pay for the rest of their tuition, Walters said. “They aren’t supported and they don’t make it.”

John Milton, the multicultural service coordinator at La Follette, agreed.

“We can’t tell you how many brown and Black students leave, go to predominantly white institutions or a Black institution and within the first year they’re coming home,” he said.