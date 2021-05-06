La Follette community, MellowHOOD launch scholarship initiative to support Black and brown students

The MellowHOOD Foundation and the La Follette community launched a scholarship Wednesday with the goal of offering students of color more than just tuition assistance throughout their first year of college.
The “L’sUp” Initiative will provide scholarships to cover the full cost of the first year of postsecondary education for two graduating La Follette seniors who plan to attend either a historically black college or university or Madison Area Technical College.
The scholarship will also come with mentorship and counseling organized by the La Follette community to support each recipient at their new school during their first year.
“In 2022 we want to be sending two youth out and we’ll take care of all of it,” said Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, leader of the initiative. “There’s check-ins, there’s accountability, there’s support” for the students.
Assad, head of The MellowHOOD Foundation and a staff member at La Follette, said that holistic approach is what sets the scholarship apart from others offered to college freshmen.
The idea came from an anti-racism group that formed within the La Follette community last spring to support students of color amid the movement that launched across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May of 2020. In the fall, Assad had a new challenge for the group: He wanted them to “put their money where their mouth is” and support marginalized students as they prepare for college.
The initiative will focus on supporting Black and brown students at La Follette who are involved in extracurricular activities or athletics, or are recommended by their teachers. The group is also looking for scholarship recipients to have a record of community service and exhibit a strong academic performance, though a full list of criteria has yet to be ironed out.
“We’re looking for those kids that we know could do it if they had the people behind them backing and supporting them,” said Becky Walters, a chemistry teacher at La Follette.
The goal of the scholarship initiative is to take the fear out of the first year of college for students.
“A lot of kids go off to college and they’re not really set up or they’re given maybe a $500 scholarship and then they take out a loan” to pay for the rest of their tuition, Walters said. “They aren’t supported and they don’t make it.”
John Milton, the multicultural service coordinator at La Follette, agreed.
“We can’t tell you how many brown and Black students leave, go to predominantly white institutions or a Black institution and within the first year they’re coming home,” he said.
Milton said he saw the number of students who didn’t complete their college education rise before the pandemic, but COVID-19 gave the group time to pause and consider how to best support La Follette graduates as they navigate their freshman year. They discovered that financial support is only one piece of what students need and social and emotional support should be provided as well.
“Having somebody on the ground there for them that can relay back to us their success stories, their issues, it’s astronomical the number of students that struggle that first year, especially when they’re first-generation students,” Milton said.
The group also hopes that students who receive scholarships through the initiative will return to Madison once they graduate to mentor other students.
“That’s huge for the kids to come back and be mentors” because they can share their firsthand experience with younger college hopefuls and provide them with a road map to successfully navigate their first year, said Javell Heggs, an education assistant and former coach at La Follette.
Assad and the group hope the initiative will grow through community donations and partnerships to support more students in coming years.
“We want to make the experience so sustainable that you go on to be something great in this world,” Assad said. “We want our youth to understand that Black excellence is something from the inside out. … We want to make sure that our children, our students, our next generation leaders understand that they were born queens and kings.”
