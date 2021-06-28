La Follette, Capital high schools join fundraising push to add to referendum projects

The schools will also receive a portion of the funds from the closeout of a tax-increment financing district, a solution from earlier this spring to give them some funding when only Memorial and West had fundraising projects planned.

The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is serving as the fiscal agent for both fundraising projects, as it did for the West and Memorial projects.

La Follette principal Devon LaRosa spoke only briefly Monday night following multiple board members thanking him and the parents for pushing the project forward.

“I appreciate all the thanks and believing in us,” LaRosa said.

