La Follette, Capital high schools join fundraising push to add to referendum projects

Two more Madison Metropolitan School District high schools will undertake fundraising campaigns to complement the $317 million capital referendum work.
West and Memorial high schools announced their campaigns — which in total initially sought about $18 million — and received School Board approval this spring. Monday night, the board approved smaller campaigns at La Follette and Capital high schools.
Capital is seeking $112,000, while La Follette hopes to raise $1.38 million.
The Memorial and West campaigns had raised concerns over equity among some in the district, including parents and staff at La Follette, who said they were unprepared to undertake such efforts. Memorial and West have smaller populations of students of color and students considered low-income compared to La Follette and East high schools.
Timing the fundraising efforts with the already-planned referendum construction will help make the projects more cost-effective, and those supporting the campaigns said they believed success would help the district’s other schools with fundraising in the future.
The La Follette campaign would help cover projects like replacing appliances in Family and Consumer Education rooms, replacing classroom doors in some hallways, additional dry erase boards and replacing the flooring in the weight room. Upgraded theater lighting, new flooring on the theater stage and a restorative justice pavilion are among other projects the fundraising would cover.
At Capital, the extra funding would enhance the projects covered by the referendum, including creating feature walls, study benches and better furniture.
The schools will also receive a portion of the funds from the closeout of a tax-increment financing district, a solution from earlier this spring to give them some funding when only Memorial and West had fundraising projects planned.
The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is serving as the fiscal agent for both fundraising projects, as it did for the West and Memorial projects.
La Follette principal Devon LaRosa spoke only briefly Monday night following multiple board members thanking him and the parents for pushing the project forward.
“I appreciate all the thanks and believing in us,” LaRosa said.
