La Follette abruptly suspends contract with restorative justice partner

La Follette High School has abruptly suspended its contract with a local restorative justice service provider amid community concerns about a rise in fights on school grounds.
Restorative justice — a method of enforcing discipline through proactive action and dialogue, rather than punishment — has been emphasized by the Madison School Board and district administration as a key alternative to suspensions and stationing police officers in the district's four main high schools.
Leaders of Flywheel Skill Share, formerly Dane County Timebank, said the organization's contract with La Follette was suspended in early October without explanation, which they said could lead to layoffs within the group and the disruption of conflict mitigation work inside the school.
The roughly $84,000 contract, which was scheduled to run through June, for restorative justice work at the school had been approved unanimously by the Madison School Board in September but hadn’t yet been finalized. However, there was a good-faith agreement in place as the organization had partnered with the district since 2009, Flywheel Skill Share co-executive director Damita Brown said.
The document allows for either party to terminate the contract through written notification of cause any time. However, the district did not give Flywheel cause for terminating the agreement, Brown said.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds La Follette suspended the contract due to disagreements with Flywheel over expectations, vision and scope of the work. He did not specify what those disagreements were.
"The decision was to suspend the work model with Flywheel in its current form, with the intention to redefine our relationship in order to better position ourselves to meet the needs of our students," he said in an email.
He also said the district is interested in continuing a "collaborative relationship" with the organization and "redefining the scope of their work in the district in the upcoming months."
Ramel "Kweku" Smith, a clinical psychologist at UW-Madison, will lead restorative justice efforts at the school going forward, LeMonds said.
Brown characterized the termination as the culmination of a gradual pushing-out by high school administrators over the last few months after Flywheel declined to take part in La Follette’s ramped-up security initiatives in the absence of police officers known as school resource officers at the beginning of the school year, which Brown said did not align with restorative justice practices championed by the organization.
“We were already in the building saying, 'No, we’re not going to contribute to policing, no we are against watching kids get patrolled through the halls and we also don’t want (restorative justice) associated with that and we still need you to understand that punitive and restorative don’t mix,’” Brown said.
The suspension of the contract came halfway through the second year of the organization’s intended five-year effort to establish effective restorative justice practices at La Follette. Last year the group focused on training teachers in making classrooms more democratic.
This year, organizers were planning to focus on changing "policing culture" in schools, now that school resource officers had been removed from schools, and created guidelines for classrooms as well as an a form for members of the school community to seek restorative practices.
“We had teachers and staff people that we had been doing professional developments with all last year calling us to say, ‘What is going on? This is totally opposite of what we all agreed to,'" Flywheel co-executive director Lorrie Hurckes said. "The double-down on punishment and control started happening almost immediately at the beginning of the school year as soon as (former La Follette principal Devon LaRosa) left."
LaRosa left the Madison School District for an administrative position in the Chicago School District at the beginning of the school year. Then-assistant principal Mat Thompson took over the role as interim principal in his absence.
A letter sent to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and the board near the end of November and signed by a large number of La Follette staff members — and shared with the Wisconsin State Journal by local teachers union, Madison Teacher's Inc. — paints a different picture.
According to the letter, 21 requests for restorative circles went unanswered by Flywheel, which Brown attributed to the suspension of the contract. The letter requested a partnership with a restorative justice practitioner that met a list of criteria, which it implied wasn’t currently happening through Flywheel. That list includes:
- Specific time commitments, expectations, duties and resources for staff
- People in the building daily, visible in the hallways, interacting with students to provide consistent support and resources
- Increased support and focus on trauma-informed practices and social, emotional, and mental health
- Facilitation of staff learning around best practices for implementing restorative justice
- Clear objectives, concrete resources and opportunities for measurable outcomes.
The letter said Flywheel did not fully support staff in restorative justice efforts and that staff supported a contract “pause” with the organization. It also said that, for over a year, staff had communicated concerns with the organization but feedback and communication was either ignored or shut down.
Both Brown and Hurckes said they hadn’t seen the letter before it was shared with the School Board and that concerns listed in the missive were never directly brought to them.
Brown and Hurckes said they plan to continue to meet with district administrators into the New Year to search for a way to continue their partnership outside of La Follette but, Brown said, the district hasn’t yet offered them a clear path forward.
For now, all they have is an electronic document to sign, with a deadline of Dec. 31, that acknowledges the early end of the partnership between the organization and the high school.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
