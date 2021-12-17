La Follette abruptly suspends contract with restorative justice partner

“We were already in the building saying, 'No, we’re not going to contribute to policing, no we are against watching kids get patrolled through the halls and we also don’t want (restorative justice) associated with that and we still need you to understand that punitive and restorative don’t mix,’” Brown said.

The suspension of the contract came halfway through the second year of the organization’s intended five-year effort to establish effective restorative justice practices at La Follette. Last year the group focused on training teachers in making classrooms more democratic.

This year, organizers were planning to focus on changing "policing culture" in schools, now that school resource officers had been removed from schools, and created guidelines for classrooms as well as an a form for members of the school community to seek restorative practices.

“We had teachers and staff people that we had been doing professional developments with all last year calling us to say, ‘What is going on? This is totally opposite of what we all agreed to,'" Flywheel co-executive director Lorrie Hurckes said. "The double-down on punishment and control started happening almost immediately at the beginning of the school year as soon as (former La Follette principal Devon LaRosa) left."