La Follette abruptly suspends contract with long-time restorative justice partner

La Follette High School has abruptly suspended its contract with a local restorative justice service provider amid community concerns about a rise in fights on school grounds.
Restorative justice — a method of enforcing discipline through proactive action and dialogue, rather than punishment — has been emphasized by the Madison School Board and district administration as a key alternative to suspensions and stationing police officers in the district's four main high schools.
Leaders of Flywheel Skill Share, formerly Dane County Timebank, said their contract with La Follette was suspended in early October without an explanation from school administration — which, they said, could lead to layoffs within the organization and the disruption of conflict mitigation work inside the school.
The roughly $84,000 contract, which was scheduled to run through June, for restorative justice work at the school had been approved unanimously by the Madison School Board in September but hadn’t yet been finalized. However, there was a good-faith agreement in place as the organization had partnered with the district since 2009, Flywheel Skill Share co-executive director Damita Brown said.
There is a clause written into the document that allows for either party to terminate the contract through written notification of cause any time. However, the district did not give Flywheel Skill Share cause for its termination of the contract, Brown said.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the primary reason La Follette chose to suspend the contract was due to persistent disagreement on expectations, vision and scope of the work in Flywheel Skill Share's contract.
"The decision was to suspend the work model with Flywheel in its current form, with the intention to redefine our relationship in order to better position ourselves to meet the needs of our students," he said in an email.
He also said the district is interested in continuing a "collaborative relationship" with the organization and "redefining the scope of their work in the district in the upcoming months."
Ramel "Kweku" Smith, a clinical psychologist at UW-Madison, will lead restorative justice efforts at the school going forward, LeMonds said.
Brown characterized the contract’s end as a gradual push-out by high school administration that took place over the last few months, after Flywheel Skill Share declined to take part in La Follette’s ramped up security initiatives — in the absence of school resource officers — at the beginning of the school year, which Brown said was not aligned with restorative justice practices championed by their organization.
“We were already in the building saying, 'No, we’re not going to contribute to policing, no we are against watching kids get patrolled through the halls and we also don’t want (restorative justice) associated with that and we still need you to understand that punitive and restorative don’t mix,’” Brown said.
The suspension of the contract came halfway through the second year of the organization’s intended five-year approach to establish effective restorative justice practices in La Follette — last year they focused on professional development training for teachers around how to create democracy in the classroom.
This year they were planning to focus on transforming policing culture in schools, now that school resource officers had been removed from schools, and created guidelines for classrooms as well as an a form for members of the school community to seek restorative practices.
“We had teachers and staff people that we had been doing professional developments with all last year calling us to say, ‘What is going on? This is totally opposite of what we all agreed to,'" Flywheel Skill Share co-executive director Lorrie Hurckes said. "The double down on punishment and control started happening almost immediately at the beginning of the school year as soon as (former La Follette principal Devon LaRosa) left."
LaRosa left the Madison School District for an administrative position at Chicago Public Schools at the beginning of the school year. Then-assistant principal Mat Thompson took over the role as interim principal in his absence.
A letter, written and signed by a large number of La Follette staff members — shared with the Wisconsin State Journal by local teachers union, Madison Teacher's Inc. — that was sent to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and the board near the end of November paints a different picture.
The letter stated there were 21 restorative circles requests that were left unanswered by Flywheel, which Brown attributed to the suspension of their contract. The letter requested a partnership with a restorative justice practitioner that met a list of criteria — which it implied wasn’t currently happening through Flywheel Skill Share. That list includes:
- Specific time commitments, expectations, duties, and resources for partnership staff;
- People in the building daily, visible in the hallways, interacting with students to provide consistent support and resources;
- Increased support and focus on trauma-informed practices and social, emotional, and mental health;
- Facilitation of staff learning around best practices for implementing restorative justice and;
- Clear objectives, concrete resources, and opportunities for measurable outcomes, among others.
The letter said Flywheel Skill Share did not fully support staff in restorative justice efforts and that staff supported Thompson’s contract “pause” with the organization. It also said that, for over a year staff had communicated concerns with the organization but feedback and communication was either ignored or shut down.
Both Brown and Hurckes said they hadn’t seen the letter before it was shared with the School Board and that concerns listed in the missive were never directly brought to them.
Brown and Hurckes plan to continue to meet with district administration into the New Year to search for a way to continue their partnership outside of La Follette but, Brown said, the district hasn’t yet offered them a clear path forward.
For now, all they have is a DocuSign document, with a deadline of Dec. 31 for them to sign, that acknowledges the early end of the partnership between the organization and the high school.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…