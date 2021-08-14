Know Your Madisonian: Son of immigrant parents and nominee for National Teacher of the Year, Kabby Hong

Kabby Hong struggled to learn English as a young child. A first-generation American born in Los Angeles, Hong said his parents spoke primarily Korean in the home and when he started kindergarten, he had very limited English language skills.
“I hated school, I would always cry to my mom when she dropped me off because I couldn’t really communicate with my teachers so school was a very scary place for me,” he said. “It’s interesting and ironic that I ended up becoming an English teacher after having struggled to learn the language early on.”
The desire to master the English language was impressed upon him by his parents and, he said, he was able to find his literal and figurative voice in school. Through his own experience, he is able to empathize with his students at Verona High School, especially those who are English language learners, he said.
And it was his high school English teacher who set him on the path to becoming an award-winning educator.
“She saw something in me and had me enter an essay contest when I was a junior,” he said.
Hong won the essay contest which, he said, forever changed his view of himself and inspired him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and to later obtain a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Colorado Boulder.
He and his wife moved to Madison in 2004, where she worked for Oscar Mayer on the city’s East Side and he as a high school English teacher in the Verona Area School District.
The most gratifying thing about being a teacher, Hong said, is seeing his former students either on social media or in person doing well and succeeding in life. Over his nearly two decades with the district, he has seen former students come back to work as teachers or school staff.
“I become their colleague, not just their teacher. It’s both gratifying and weird at the same time,” he said, laughing. “You sort of mark the passage of time and realize you are getting older.”
Hong has won awards from Stanford University and the University of Chicago for his effectiveness as a teacher and has given presentations through a partnership with The New York Times on argumentative writing. He prides himself on contributing to positive social change through diversifying the voices that are represented in the AP English curriculum.
“I’ve been working very hard to try and talk about and to bring in voices from authors of color to show that excellence is something that is not just limited to one group, but something that is universal,” he said.
In July, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction named Hong representative for the state in the 2022 National Teacher of the Year Program, after he was selected as one of five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year.
What was it like when you found out you were nominated as the 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year?
Wisconsin does Teacher of the Year differently than other states, they select five actual teachers of the year — most states select one — out of those five they select one of us to be the representative for the national competition. All five of us are Wisconsin Teachers of the Year, I just happen to be the national representative.
I was overwhelmed and completely caught off guard to be honest. When I got the news, I was teaching (freshman English) actually on a Zoom, and I got a random Zoom invite from DPI and I emailed them saying, “Sorry I can’t make it because I’m teaching.” I got a phone call from my principal saying, “Why aren’t you on the Zoom?” and I’m like “What are you talking about, I’m teaching right now!” and she’s like “You have to get on the Zoom.” So she sent (a substitute to cover the class) and I got on the Zoom, and I was in the hallway on my cellphone when I got the news, it was a really surreal experience because I didn’t even know I was in the running.
Hong was selected as one of 101 Herb Kohl Education Fellows in 2021 — a pool of educators that the state uses to select its five teachers of the year.
I didn’t know I was being considered for (Teacher of the Year), so I was excited for it but caught off guard.
What was your reaction when you found out you were selected as the Wisconsin representative for National Teacher of the Year?
I was super excited and a little overwhelmed at the same time. I got a phone call from Scott Prinster, the program coordinator at DPI, and he buried the lede! He didn’t tell me right away, I was on the phone call with him and fully expecting him to say, “Thank you for applying but we’ve selected somebody else” and he just talked about how everyone did and I was waiting for him to tell me and when he finally did I was like “What?!” You would think that would be the first or third sentence out of his mouth but no, Scott waited.
Where are you hoping to take your teaching career in the next decade or so?
One of the things I love about teaching is that it is infinitely challenging and infinitely interesting and you are never done, or never totally accomplished in this field because you are always learning, you’re always growing. That’s one of the things I love about this profession, it is constantly challenging and it’s really invigorating to work with young people, and get to know them and to be important in their lives. I’m still energized and looking forward to that journey.
