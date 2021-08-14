Know Your Madisonian: Son of immigrant parents and nominee for National Teacher of the Year, Kabby Hong

What was your reaction when you found out you were selected as the Wisconsin representative for National Teacher of the Year?

I was super excited and a little overwhelmed at the same time. I got a phone call from Scott Prinster, the program coordinator at DPI, and he buried the lede! He didn’t tell me right away, I was on the phone call with him and fully expecting him to say, “Thank you for applying but we’ve selected somebody else” and he just talked about how everyone did and I was waiting for him to tell me and when he finally did I was like “What?!” You would think that would be the first or third sentence out of his mouth but no, Scott waited.

Where are you hoping to take your teaching career in the next decade or so?

One of the things I love about teaching is that it is infinitely challenging and infinitely interesting and you are never done, or never totally accomplished in this field because you are always learning, you’re always growing. That’s one of the things I love about this profession, it is constantly challenging and it’s really invigorating to work with young people, and get to know them and to be important in their lives. I’m still energized and looking forward to that journey.

