Know Your Madisonian: School district's head nurse tackles COVID-19 with decades of experience

And then coming back, seeing the emptiness of the buildings and the schools was hard, but knowing that there was still so much to do, because we were shifting from face-to-face learning to virtual. We then had to quickly think about how we were going to implement virtual learning and how our nursing staff was going to help support families and students while working virtually. We developed plans and worked with staff and supported them. It was hard because not only were staff having to work but many of them have young children and families and were having to support them as well. It was challenging, I’m sure, for everyone.

Can you tell me a little bit about the process leading into the 2020-21 school year? How did Madison prepare to return to school or start the year online-only?

Our numbers were coming down in June and things were looking pretty good. I was a part of the senior leadership at that time and we were preparing to bring kids back to school in September, which was our plan. In July our numbers started rising again and there were more concerns. Then we shifted to the virtual setting.