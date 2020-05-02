Know Your Madisonian: Previous job prepped Madison instructional technology director for virtual learning

McCray enjoys listening to live music, traveling and cooking during his free time. While two of those activities are tough to do amid the pandemic, McCray said he’s continuing to find new recipes to cook as he’s largely stuck at home and is “perfecting a nice pecan, chocolate chip cookie that is amazingly good.”

What made you interested in the virtual learning aspect of schooling?

Before I came here, I was working for Connections, and that role in itself, it really opened my eyes up to virtual learning. When I originally took the position, what I had was just one client that I was working for doing program management, so I was helping them run a home-hospital (school) program that was online. ... I was working on virtual learning for students who couldn’t go to traditional school — students who were home-bound, hospitalized, in residential treatment facilities. It just made me really think about how districts can really tap into and take advantage of virtual learning.

Do you think your time with Connections prepared you for this situation?